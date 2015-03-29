2015 Patriots Cheerleading Squad is Announced

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 29, 2015 at 11:05 AM
New England Patriots

Shortly after our return from the Super Bowl, the audition process for the 2015 Patriots Cheerleading Squad began. Preliminary auditions kicked off on February 28 with final auditions held on March 14. Personal interviews and a two-week boot camp at Gillette Stadium followed. The initial pool of 300 candidates was finally pared down this afternoon to the 28-member squad that will represent the New England Patriots for the 2015 season! The Patriots Cheerleaders will begin their season by preparing for the Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Clinics held during the month of May, and getting ready for their trip to the Dominican Republic to shoot their swimsuit calendar and Sideline to Shoreline, behind-the-scenes video in June.

Meet the 2015 Patriots Cheerleading Squad:

Line Captains

Hannah LeBeau
Jodi Ricci
Victoria Spadaro
Alexandria Stavropoulos

2015 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions

Go behind-the-scenes at the 2015 Patriots Cheerleaders auditions.

Dance Team Members

Kayla Brunson
Delaney Burns
Brittany Dickie
LisaMarie Ianuzzi
Karen Link
Nicole Manelas
Alyssa Merkle
Vanessa Obeng
MaryAnn Peters
Lauren Schneider
Cara Sczuroski
Rebeka St.Fort
Kristen Sherrerd
Madelyn Wilson

Promotional Team Members

Mary Babbitt
Zoe Bucuvalas
Erica Cadigan
Allison DeJesus
Lasondra Greene
Bridget Martin
Julia Scaparotti
Allison Smedley
Amanda Soucy
Jessica Strohm

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

