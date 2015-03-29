2015 Patriots Cheerleading Squad is Announced

Shortly after our return from the Super Bowl, the audition process for the 2015 Patriots Cheerleading Squad began. Preliminary auditions kicked off on February 28 with final auditions held on March 14. Personal interviews and a two-week boot camp at Gillette Stadium followed. The initial pool of 300 candidates was finally pared down this afternoon to the 28-member squad that will represent the New England Patriots for the 2015 season! The Patriots Cheerleaders will begin their season by preparing for the Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Clinics held during the month of May, and getting ready for their trip to the Dominican Republic to shoot their swimsuit calendar and Sideline to Shoreline, behind-the-scenes video in June.