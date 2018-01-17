Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 23 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 28 - 11:55 AM

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Slater's impact reaches well beyond the field

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: First-Round Cornerback Targets to Keep an Eye on for the Patriots at the Combine

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-Combine needs and rankings, balancing free agency and the draft

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Fits for the Patriots at Offensive Tackle Heading Into the Combine

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

2017 Cheer for Dana-Farber Game Day Experience

Four local cheerleading squads earned a performance on the Gillette Stadium field for their fundraising efforts for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Jan 17, 2018 at 05:45 AM
New England Patriots

Cheer for Dana Farber Game Day Experience

Photos from the Cheer for Dana Farber pre-game performance at the Patriots home game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5332-watermarked_0.jpg
1 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5336-watermarked_0.jpg
2 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5355-watermarked_0.jpg
3 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5363-watermarked_0.jpg
4 / 47
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5381-watermarked_0.jpg
5 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5412-watermarked_0.jpg
6 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5422-watermarked_0.jpg
7 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5463-watermarked_0.jpg
8 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5478-watermarked_0.jpg
9 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5480-watermarked_0.jpg
10 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5501-watermarked_0.jpg
11 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5505-watermarked_0.jpg
12 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5546-watermarked_0.jpg
13 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5582-watermarked_0.jpg
14 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5596-watermarked_0.jpg
15 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5613-watermarked_0.jpg
16 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_mg_5643-watermarked_0.jpg
17 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4217-watermarked_0.jpg
18 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4221-watermarked_0.jpg
19 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4230-watermarked_0.jpg
20 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4232-watermarked_0.jpg
21 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4235-watermarked_0.jpg
22 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4236-watermarked_0.jpg
23 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4243-watermarked_0.jpg
24 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4262-watermarked_0.jpg
25 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4264-watermarked_0.jpg
26 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4292-watermarked_0.jpg
27 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4361-watermarked_0.jpg
28 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4369-watermarked_0.jpg
29 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4400-watermarked_0.jpg
30 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4423-watermarked_0.jpg
31 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4434-watermarked_0.jpg
32 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4481-watermarked_0.jpg
33 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4495-watermarked_0.jpg
34 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4508-watermarked_0.jpg
35 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4523-watermarked_0.jpg
36 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4534-watermarked_0.jpg
37 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4552-watermarked_0.jpg
38 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4553-watermarked_0.jpg
39 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4554-watermarked_0.jpg
40 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4567-watermarked_0.jpg
41 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4574-watermarked_0.jpg
42 / 47
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4597-watermarked_0.jpg
43 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4617-watermarked_0.jpg
44 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4620-watermarked_0.jpg
45 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4621-watermarked_0.jpg
46 / 47
Josh Campbell
cheer-df_18_jcp_12_31_17_img_4636-watermarked_0.jpg
47 / 47
Josh Campbell
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Cheer for Dana-Farber program brings local cheer squads together to help fight cancer by fundraising in support of Dana-Farber patient care and research. 28 squads with over 200 youth cheerleaders from New England helped to raise over $50,000 this year. The program has raised over $300,000 since its inception!

Teams that raised over $1,000 were entered to win the grand prize – the chance to perform at a Patriots home game.  On December 31st , four teams were chosen to do just that and took the field before the New England Patriots hosted the New York Jets.   The Derry Wolverines, Bishop Fenwick Varsity Cheerleading, Melrose Youth Cheer and Rocket Cheer performed their routines in front of thousands of appreciative fans at Gillette Stadium.  **Click here** to see great photos from the day.

The top 9 fundraising teams also won the opportunity to attend a spring workshop hosted by the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.  Cheers to all the participating squads for their amazing fundraising efforts!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

Auditions for the 2023 Patriots Cheerleading squad are now open! The preliminary round is completely virtual and submissions are being accepted through February 24.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Calendar Launch Party

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, December 15 at Gillette Stadium.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

The updated signature look was a labor of love, and symbolizes the bridge to a new era of leadership for the squad.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

After finalizing the 2022 Squad, the Patriots Cheerleaders hit the ground running with weekly practices and making appearances all around New England.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2022 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2022 season.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

The search for the 2022 New England Patriots Cheerleaders has begun and Preliminary Auditions are completely virtual this year! This has helped allow for unique opportunities that did not exist previously.

news

2021 Patriots Cheerleaders Year in Review

2021 brought a unique set of challenges and triumphs to the Patriots Cheerleaders.

news

Brazilian Patriots Cheerleader Lara recently visited Brazil to spread some Patriots cheer

Even though I was the cheerleading director for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube and always loved the Patriots, I never dreamed of becoming a Patriots Cheerleader. But in 2017, after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, a good friend messaged me and said, "The Patriots cheerleading squad was missing one thing ... you!"

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

On December 11, the Patriots Cheerleaders participated in a Day of Service to help spread some holiday cheer. The day entailed groups of cheerleaders volunteering together at four local organizations.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.

news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23.

news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater's impact reaches well beyond the field

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: First-Round Cornerback Targets to Keep an Eye on for the Patriots at the Combine

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-Combine needs and rankings, balancing free agency and the draft

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Fits for the Patriots at Offensive Tackle Heading Into the Combine

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Black History Month Roundtable Featuring Deatrich Wise Jr., Josh Uche, and Andre Tippett

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Josh Uche and hall of famer Andre Tippett talk about Black History Month and what it means to them. Learn about Deatrich Wise Jr.'s passion for history, Josh Uche's black pride and where it comes from and Andre Tippett's upbringing during the Civil Rights movement.

Teaser: Behind-the-Scenes at the Shrine Bowl

Get a sneak peak at the 2023 Shrine Bowl, where the New England coaching staff led elite players from around the country to a spectacular win...in fabulous Las Vegas.

Matthew Slater Returns for his 16th Season

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater speaks about returning for his 16th season.

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

In honor of American Heart Month, Robert Kraft surprised Jacob Smith and his family during a visit to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots DL Lawrence Guy: Mac Jones 'has a bright future' ahead of him 'Super Bowl Live'

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy talks about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' bright future in an interview on NFL Network's 'Super Bowl Live' ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising