2017 Cheer for Dana-Farber Game Day Experience

The Cheer for Dana-Farber program brings local cheer squads together to help fight cancer by fundraising in support of Dana-Farber patient care and research. 28 squads with over 200 youth cheerleaders from New England helped to raise over $50,000 this year. The program has raised over $300,000 since its inception!

Teams that raised over $1,000 were entered to win the grand prize – the chance to perform at a Patriots home game. On December 31st , four teams were chosen to do just that and took the field before the New England Patriots hosted the New York Jets. The Derry Wolverines, Bishop Fenwick Varsity Cheerleading, Melrose Youth Cheer and Rocket Cheer performed their routines in front of thousands of appreciative fans at Gillette Stadium. **Click here** to see great photos from the day.