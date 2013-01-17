Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Nov 16 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch

Hunter Henry hauls in laser from Mac Jones for 3-yard TD

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles in for 2-yard TD

Mac Jones' 19-yard tight-window DIME to Henry couldn't be more accurate

Mac Jones' 26-yard rainbow to Meyers is a thing of beauty

Can't-Miss Play: Bourne soars over two Browns to snag Jones' 23-yard TD dime

Rhamondre Stevenson bullies his way through Browns for 5-yard TD

Kyle Dugger nearly scores TD after intercepting Mayfield's pass

A fan's guide to AFC Championship weekend at Patriot Place

Jan 17, 2013 at 07:00 AM
New England Patriots
292-patriot-place-ravens-pats.jpg

Fans of both the Patriots and the Ravens will be at Patriot Place throughout the weekend preparing for the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium (6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 20). Patriot Place, the shopping, dining and event destination adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., offers plenty of activities to entertain football fans all weekend long:

VISIT THE HALL
The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can view the Patriots' three Lombardi Trophies, take a photo on a Super Bowl Parade Duck Boat and enjoy the feature film "Patriots Way." Even visitors from Baltimore will enjoy The Hall, where interactive exhibits allow fans to kick a field goal, listen-in on the coach-to-quarterback communication and test their vertical leap. Visit http://www.thehallatpatriotplace.com/  for ticket prices and info.

GET ON THE FIELD AND MEET A 3-TIME SUPER BOWL CHAMPION
The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon will offer a limited number of fans the chance to meet and take a picture with Kevin Faulk on Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The three-time Super Bowl champion and honorary Patriots Captain for the AFC Championship game will have one of the Patriots' six AFC Championship trophies with him on the field for photos. Tickets are $25 and include admission to The Hall and a 10 percent discount at the Patriots ProShop. All Hall tickets also include a 10 percent off coupon for CBS Scene Restaurant & Bar. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.museumtix.com/program/program.aspx?vid=838&pid=539660.

ENJOY A GREAT MEAL
New England Clam Chowder or Maryland Crab Cakes? Patriot Place features 15 dine-in restaurant options, with everything to satisfy a hungry football fan, from sushi to burgers to fine dining. See the options at http://www.patriot-place.com/dining.aspx.

ICE SKATE IN THE SHADOW OF GILLETTE STADIUM
Winter Skate at Patriot Place presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, an outdoor ice skating rink designed specifically for recreational skating, is open Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bundle up, have some fun and get some exercise on the professionally-maintained ice surface. You don't even have to pack your skates, as on-site rentals are available. Visit www.patriot-place.com/winterskate.aspx for rates and info.

GEAR UP FOR THE GAME
Gear up for the AFC Championship by visiting the Patriots ProShop, the official team store of the New England Patriots, which features the widest selection of authentic Patriots merchandise available anywhere, as well as all of the official AFC Championship Gear for fans of both teams. www.patriotsproshop.com  

GO ON AN ADVENTURE
Visiting with kids? Patriot Place is home to two 5Wits interactive, walk-through experiences for adventurers of all ages. "20,000 Leagues" takes explorers to the depths to solve the greatest mystery under the sea. "Espionage" turns you into a secret agent with the weight of the free world on your shoulders. Visit www.5-wits.com for tickets and info.

CATCH THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ON TV
Prior to the game at Gillette Stadium, fans of both the Patriots and Ravens will want to see who emerges from the NFC to face the AFC representative in the Super Bowl. The game, which kicks off at 3 p.m., will be on TVs across Patriot Place, from restaurants and bars to CBS Scene's giant outdoor screen, which can be seen from NRG Plaza outside Gillette Stadium.

ENJOY SOME LIVE MUSIC
On Saturday night, enjoy some country music and southern cooking at Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, which features the Tom Dixon Band at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday afternoon, ThinkSay Records recording artist Chris Wallace, whose debut album was named by iTunes as the Best Breakthrough Pop Album of 2012, will perform above NRG Plaza before the game. Swing by at 4:45 p.m. to see Wallace and his band rock the plaza. www.chriswallacemusic.com  

Two Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035
508-203-2100
*info@patriot-place.com *

Online:
www.patriot-place.com
www.facebook.com/patriotplace
www.twitter.com/patriotplace

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/15

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Browns

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 45-7 week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Watch Bill Belichick's postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/15: "I think it was just a good team win"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

Matthew Slater 11/15: "People remember the way you treat them. People remember the way you make them feel"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

David Andrews 11/15: "We have to keep working. We have to keep each other accountable"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

Adrian Phillips 11/15: "We are taking it as far as we can take it"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones' 3 most improbable completions Week 10

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' three most improbable completions from Week 10 of the 2021 season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising