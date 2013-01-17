A fan's guide to AFC Championship weekend at Patriot Place

Fans of both the Patriots and the Ravens will be at Patriot Place throughout the weekend preparing for the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium (6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 20). Patriot Place, the shopping, dining and event destination adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., offers plenty of activities to entertain football fans all weekend long:

VISIT THE HALL

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can view the Patriots' three Lombardi Trophies, take a photo on a Super Bowl Parade Duck Boat and enjoy the feature film "Patriots Way." Even visitors from Baltimore will enjoy The Hall, where interactive exhibits allow fans to kick a field goal, listen-in on the coach-to-quarterback communication and test their vertical leap. Visit http://www.thehallatpatriotplace.com/ for ticket prices and info.

GET ON THE FIELD AND MEET A 3-TIME SUPER BOWL CHAMPION

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon will offer a limited number of fans the chance to meet and take a picture with Kevin Faulk on Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The three-time Super Bowl champion and honorary Patriots Captain for the AFC Championship game will have one of the Patriots' six AFC Championship trophies with him on the field for photos. Tickets are $25 and include admission to The Hall and a 10 percent discount at the Patriots ProShop. All Hall tickets also include a 10 percent off coupon for CBS Scene Restaurant & Bar. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.museumtix.com/program/program.aspx?vid=838&pid=539660.

ENJOY A GREAT MEAL

New England Clam Chowder or Maryland Crab Cakes? Patriot Place features 15 dine-in restaurant options, with everything to satisfy a hungry football fan, from sushi to burgers to fine dining. See the options at http://www.patriot-place.com/dining.aspx.

ICE SKATE IN THE SHADOW OF GILLETTE STADIUM

Winter Skate at Patriot Place presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, an outdoor ice skating rink designed specifically for recreational skating, is open Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bundle up, have some fun and get some exercise on the professionally-maintained ice surface. You don't even have to pack your skates, as on-site rentals are available. Visit www.patriot-place.com/winterskate.aspx for rates and info.

GEAR UP FOR THE GAME

Gear up for the AFC Championship by visiting the Patriots ProShop, the official team store of the New England Patriots, which features the widest selection of authentic Patriots merchandise available anywhere, as well as all of the official AFC Championship Gear for fans of both teams. www.patriotsproshop.com

GO ON AN ADVENTURE

Visiting with kids? Patriot Place is home to two 5Wits interactive, walk-through experiences for adventurers of all ages. "20,000 Leagues" takes explorers to the depths to solve the greatest mystery under the sea. "Espionage" turns you into a secret agent with the weight of the free world on your shoulders. Visit www.5-wits.com for tickets and info.

CATCH THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ON TV

Prior to the game at Gillette Stadium, fans of both the Patriots and Ravens will want to see who emerges from the NFC to face the AFC representative in the Super Bowl. The game, which kicks off at 3 p.m., will be on TVs across Patriot Place, from restaurants and bars to CBS Scene's giant outdoor screen, which can be seen from NRG Plaza outside Gillette Stadium.

ENJOY SOME LIVE MUSIC

On Saturday night, enjoy some country music and southern cooking at Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, which features the Tom Dixon Band at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday afternoon, ThinkSay Records recording artist Chris Wallace, whose debut album was named by iTunes as the Best Breakthrough Pop Album of 2012, will perform above NRG Plaza before the game. Swing by at 4:45 p.m. to see Wallace and his band rock the plaza. www.chriswallacemusic.com