Agent: Patriots agree to release Corey Dillon

Corey Dillon's agent, Steve Feldman, appeared on WSKO Providence's late afternoon show and said the Patriots have agreed to release the veteran running back on March 2.
This comes after The Boston Globe reported Friday morning that Dillon asked the Patriots for his release so he can announce his retirement. Meanwhile, The Boston Herald quoted Feldman as saying Dillon has indeed asked to be released but it's not definite whether or not he will retire. Either way, it looks like Dillon's career with the Patriots could come to an end next week.