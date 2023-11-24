Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/23: Midseason Review, Giants Preview, 1-on-1 with Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

Analysis: Coach Belichick Still Mum on Starting Quarterback, Patriots List Seven as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Giants 

The Patriots head coach didn't name a starting quarterback on Friday, while the team didn't rule out any players yet for Sunday's game vs. the Giants.  

Nov 24, 2023 at 03:57 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Pictured is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and quarterbacks Mac Jones (10), Will Grier (19) and Bailey Zappe (4).
Photo by David Silverman
Pictured is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and quarterbacks Mac Jones (10), Will Grier (19) and Bailey Zappe (4).

If you were hoping that the Patriots were going to announce a starting quarterback before Sunday's visit to the Meadowlands, not so fast, my friend said head coach Bill Belichick.

Despite the media's best efforts during his Black Friday press conference, Belichick echoed the same sentiment as he did earlier in the week about who will start at quarterback for New England against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"I've told everybody to be ready to go, and hopefully, that's what they're doing. I'm not going to announce the starters at every position," Belichick said, opting not to reveal his starting quarterback. "I'm not getting into that. Whoever we put in, I hope they're ready to go and play well."

Admittedly, the media and general public knowing the Patriots starting quarterback this week is a moot point. As much as you might want to know, you don't need to know, and although it feels like a stretch, there could be a competitive advantage to playing things close to the vest.

However, it's fair to wonder whether it's important for the players in the locker room to know who will be leading the offense on Sunday. Internally, that could allow the team to rally around whoever Belichick tabs as the starter, while it might help put together the game plan offensively. This season, the Giants defense has the second-highest blitz rate in the NFL (42.4%), as veteran defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known to be a very aggressive play-caller.

To that end, Belichick had this response when asked if he believes it's important to relay to the team who will be under center for the Patriots.

"I've told everybody to prepare and get ready to play. That's what they all are doing. I think everybody's got their own things to work on. Just concentrate on what you have to do to be ready to go, and don't worry about what everyone else is doing," the Pats head coach responded.

As Belichick stated earlier in the week, those outside the building will find out shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Sunday who will start for the Patriots at quarterback. Based on the happenings down at Gillette Stadium this week, you get the sense that Mac Jones will remain QB1, at least to start on Sunday. Jones could have a short leash. But given the other options and the amount of starter reps he has taken this season, we'd categorize it as a mild surprise if Jones doesn't start.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Patriots have listed seven players as questionable for Sunday's contest: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), OT Trent Brown (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OL Riley Reiff (knee), ST Matthew Slater (ankle), and DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder). The good news is that the Patriots haven't ruled any players out yet for their tilt against the Giants.

Starting on offense, questions remain about the availability of starting left tackle Trent Brown, who has missed the last two games due to various reasons. Brown has been dealing with sprains to his ankle and knee, while the veteran tackle also told reporters that a death in his family was partially why he didn't make the trip to Germany before the bye week.

The last time we saw Brown, he didn't look like himself due to injury. The Pats left tackle allowed a season-high four quarterback pressures in the loss to the Dolphins. Over the last two weeks, New England has relied on practice-squad elevation Conor McDermott in Brown's spot. McDermott has allowed some pressure but has yet to allow a sack in two starts.

Although the journeyman tackle has been serviceable, McDermott is now out of standard elevations after being called up from the practice squad for three consecutive games. To have McDermott available on Sunday, the Patriots would need to sign him to the 53-man roster, meaning they'll need to create a roster spot to do so by Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Belichick acknowledged it's a "possibility" that McDermott will be signed to the active roster. The Patriots could also activate veteran OL Riley Reiff from injured reserve. Reiff was designated to return over the bye week, opening the door for him to be activated off injured reserve for the second time this season. After signing with the team as a free agent last offseason, Reiff has made one appearance, playing 45 snaps against the Saints in Week 5.

The Patriots signed Reiff to stabilize the offense line as a projected starter at right tackle. But he struggled in camp at tackle before moving inside to guard and now has spent two stints on injured reserve due to knee injuries. With Brown's status still uncertain, the Patriots roster moves along the offensive line bear watching while the team travels to New Jersey on Saturday.

New England could also get wide receiver DeVante Parker back this week after a two-game absence due to a concussion. Parker took a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the loss to the Dolphins and was seen this week still wearing a red non-contact practice jersey. If the veteran wideout remains out, the Pats will probably have the same group of receivers as they did in Germany: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Reagor, and Ty Montgomery.

Defensively, the Patriots hope linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley will return to action this week. Bentley left the loss to Washington with a hamstring injury and then sat out the Colts loss. The Pats run defense still limited a formidale Indy rushing attack to a 36% success rate sans Bentley, with Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson handling the linebacker duties in that one. Still, Bentley is a tone-setter and defensive captain, so having him out there is always the preference.

The Patriots will make the trip to New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, where we'll monitor any injury downgrades and break down Saturday's roster moves here on Patriots.com. Stay tuned.

Related Links

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview this weekend's matchup between the Patriots and Giants.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

With a decision looming for the Patriots at quarterback, has backup Bailey Zappe shown enough to start against the Giants on Sunday?
news

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

The Patriots head coach is playing things close to the vest regarding who will be his starting quarterback when the Pats return to action against the Giants on Sunday.
news

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players, which is hurting the overall play around the league.
news

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Following his NFL career, former Patriots linebacker Vernon Crawford has helped Boston women's professional football win eight National Championships, cementing their place as a bone fide dynasty.
news

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

With the Patriots heading into the bye week, here are ten Next Gen Stats from the first ten games of New England's season.
news

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

Voting has opened for the NFL's annual Salute to Service Award and the Patriots Joe Cardona is a nominee.
news

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

With the Patriots set to enter their bye week, it's time for Bill Belichick to make a move at quarterback.
news

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

With the bye week to reset with seven games remaining in the season, will the Patriots stick with Mac Jones at quarterback? Plus, highlighting the run game. 
news

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

After a difficult 2-8 start to the 2023 season, the Patriots head to their bye week looking for ways to turn things around.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

Despite plenty of opportunities, the Patriots dropped to 2-8 with a loss to the Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Sunday. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Coach Belichick Still Mum on Starting Quarterback, Patriots List Seven as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Giants 

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Thanksgiving Dinner at Lawrence Guy's Home

Get an inside look at Lawrence Guy's Thanksgiving dinner as he is joined by some of his teammates.

Bailey Zappe 11/24: "You've got to stay ready"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Tales From the Tailgate: EJ Cubellis

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to a EJ Cubellis, a passionate cook and restaurateur who pairs food and football tailgates like no one else.

Players discuss the importance of signing autographs and fan interaction

Patriot players including David Andrews, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, and more talk of the importance of signing autographs and interacting with their fans.

One-on-One with Deatrich Wise

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise to discuss how he handled the bye week, and to talk about his Thanksgiving favorites.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/24: "I think practice is important for every player"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising