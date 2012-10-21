Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Analysis/reaction: Jets-Patriots

New England narrowly escapes with an overtime win over New York.

Oct 21, 2012 at 01:28 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

It was almost deja boo.

Like last week in Seattle, the Patriots scored 23 points before allowing their opponent – this time the New York Jets – to take the lead with less than two minutes to go.

Gillette Stadium's capacity crowd was not happy, and fans let their displeasure be heard.

But unlike last week, or in previous losses this season, the Patriots offense fought back, tying the game as the fourth quarter expired, thanks to Stephen Gostkowski's 43-yard field goal (coincidentally, the two field goals the Jets scored to tie and take the brief lead were also both from 43 yards out).

In overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss and received the ball first. Gostkowski again nailed a three-pointer, this one from 48. NFL overtime rules say that if the team with the ball first doesn't score a TD, or if the defense doesn't record a safety on the opening drive, the game continues, with both sides having a chance to possess the ball.

So, it was up to the New England defense to preserve the victory.

And they did.

Rob Ninkovich, who split time between defensive end and outside linebacker, strip-sacked Jets QB Mark Sanchez and recovered the fumble, seven plays into New York's lone drive in OT.

Game over.

Relief was palpable in the Patriots locker room afterward.

For example, here was Devin McCourty's response to seeing Gostkowski's field goals at the end of regulation and overtime.

"Thank you. Thank you, and then just try to finish defensively," he smiled. "That's something we've been talking about all week, is finishing. Today, we got the win by finishing defensively."

It's been talked about all week internally and externally. There has been much gnashing of teeth and wringing of hands among fans and media because of how the Patriots are playing, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Yet, to hear other players talk, it's no big deal.

"That's the NFL," Ninkovich stated matter-of-factly. "You're playing against another good team. Obviously, they know us, we know them. They're just hard-fought games. There are things we need to do better. But coming out with a win in the division is big for us… a win's a win. So, we're happy with it."

"We always want to encourage guys, and tell them, 'Don't worry about it. On to the next play.' That's what we did. Yeah, definitely. We weren't frustrated at all," insisted defensive tackle Kyle Love.

"You can't get down," he explained, "because if you let one thing get you down, that's how the rest of the game is going to go and you end up losing like that. You have to put that in the past, keep playing, and playing hard."

"It's nice to win the close games. It's nice to win when you're down 3 with 1:40 in the game," quarterback Tom Brady stated flatly.

Nice, yes. But to many, nerve-wracking, as well.

Though they might not all admit it, some Patriots are willing to concede that this is becoming the problematic identity of the 2012 Patriots: grab a lead, then hold your breath.

"It's tough in this league to stop teams from making plays, period. I think we just have to keep working on it," McCourty continued.

"You never want to give up a lead like that, like we did. I'm happy that we came up with a win," added Ninkovich.

What was the difference today as opposed to last week in Seattle, for instance?

"We executed better. I think that's what it is," Brady offered. "It really wasn't our best day of execution in terms of assignments we have to nail those things down. A lot of those inconsistencies, you don't score points, and we didn't score as many as we needed to. And those last couple of drives, we moved the ball better. I wouldn't say they were great drives, but they were good enough."

"We just kept fighting to the end," wide receiver Wes Welker observed. "We've been fighting before and the plays just didn't go our way and today we made the plays that made the difference."

"I think we played better situational football this week, unlike last week when we just fell down a crack," remarked defensive tackle/co-captain Vince Wilfork. "I think we were prepared, I think we practiced well and I think the guys understood how we wanted to play this game and we played it the way we wanted to.

"Anytime you play a division game, it's tough, especially with the Jets. They're just a tough, tough bunch. Our main job was to get out of this game with a W. I don't care how we get it: get a W."

At the conclusion, while the final play was being reviewed by the replay official up in the booth, Wilfork lay on the turf, not moving, for several moments. Eventually, he got to his feet, placed his hands on his hips, and looked around.

"Yeah, tired, tired, tired," Wilfork explained. "Like I said, this was a tough, physical football game from both sides."

Grab a lead, then hold your breath.

Today, at least, the Patriots were able to exhale. PFW

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/31

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakobi Meyers 9/1: "We all understand the role we play"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 9/1: "Versatility is a huge thing for us"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

Go behind the scenes with Patriots and Gillette Stadium staff members as they break down what it takes to prepare and execute 2022 Training Camp including creating endless fan entertainment and experiences, providing exclusive media access and making unforgettable family memories for fans, players and coaches from across New England.

Press Pass: Making The Roster Cut

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Cole Strange, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Matthew Judon 8/31: "You prepare like every game is your last"

Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising