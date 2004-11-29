Ask PFW: Fielding your questions

]()Frank, I think you're wrong about Ty Law. He is every bit as much a team player as anyone in the locker room from July through January. When the business side of the game rears its ugly head, then it's every man for himself. Do you think the team is wrong when it whacks veteran players under contract like, say, Chris Slade? The system dictates such moves and so I do not begrudge any player for trying to get the money he can while still capable of getting it. It doesn't mean the team should pay it, but he can try to get it and use any negotiating ploy to do so. I can assure you that the Patriots are a better team with Ty Law than without him. They are getting by without him, but Ty is one of the best corners in football and that's why the team kept his $10-plus million cap number on the books this season. They are hanging on without him back there. Ty has a big ego, but I think when it's football season, he checks it at the door like everyone else in that locker room. I'm guessing that Bill Belichick would tell you the same thing. Football is football and business is business.

Clearly, Bill Belichick is a great coach. The Patriots consistently play the smartest football in the NFL. My one complaint, however, is that it seems to me that BB unnecessarily leaves in key personal during mop-up time late in fourth quarters. The Patriots mostly have close games that go to the wire, but why during the Bills and Rams games this season is Cory Dillon rushing the ball late in the game and Brady still under center? It was making me extremely nervous.

G. Stuart

That's a good question. There have been instances when I've wondered the same thing and I presume that Bill doesn't feel the game is over until the final seconds tick off. You can't just take out all your starters because you only have 45 guys on the game day roster. Perhaps it's a situation where Bill doesn't want to separate anyone and give "star" treatment to a player. If Brandon Gorin has to stay in then so does Corey Dillon. It's a good question G and I will try to ask the head coach directly, but I would guess that he just never feels like the win is in hand.

Each week, since the beginning of the season the weekly injury report has listed Tom Brady as "Probable" with a right shoulder injury. Yet, this is never mentioned in any pre-game broadcast and he seems to play without any apparent discomfort, throwing almost flawlessly. It makes me wonder about the validity of the injury reports. What gives? Is he at 100% or not?

Bertrand Dugal

Apparently not. Being listed as Probable on the injury report indicates that the player has a 75 percent or greater, but less than 100 percent chance of playing in the game. Those percentages do not indicate the player's actual health. It doesn't mean Brady's shoulder is 75 percent healthy, but that he has at least a 75 percent chance of playing, but it's not a guarantee. It would seem to be a guarantee to you and me, but he must have some discomfort in his shoulder that leaves a sliver of doubt. The Patriots are merely trying to follow the letter of the law as asked to do in a league-wide memo this year.

The week leading up to the Ravens game, NFL.com was referring to Thanksgiving Weekend as Throwback Weekend & redid its front page w/ throwback logos of most teams. Patriots.com showed the old Pat Patriot helmet opposite the Ravens helmet & every time I checked the website site the ProShop was advertising throwback jerseys. So I expected the team to be wearing the old red uniforms for the Ravens game. When my brothers & I got to the stadium & saw the players warming up in the usual home uniform, we were caught by surprise. I have always been partial to the old unis & was very disappointed that the team led me & my brothers to believe that we were going to see our old friend Pat Patriot & then let us down. What gives? Why did they lead us to believe something & then not follow through?

T.J. Doherty

That certainly was not the intent. Every year the league presents Thanksgiving week as Thanksgiving Classic Week and features all the old logos on the web site. The Thanksgiving Day games are the only ones in which the league actually goes with throwback uniforms. The Patriots simply went along with the league theme and promoted Thanksgiving Classic week by displaying the old logo and uniform. It certainly wasn't to mislead anyone. Sorry you were disappointed.

Wow, I was shocked when I filled out my Pro Bowl ballot. Shocked because Troy Brown's name did not appear on it. Is Troy not the consummate professional? Is he not the Pat's premiere WR? Does he not play offense, defense, and special teams? I can't for the life of me understand why he is not on this year's Pro Bowl Ballot. Now, he may not be "the" best WR in the NFL, and perhaps he was out for a few weeks, but he IS Pro Bowl worthy. Man, what a disappointing oversight. What do you guys think?

William McManus

Troy is terrific, but he is not a Pro Bowl player this year. Unfortunately for him, there is no Pro Bowl spot for jack-of-all-trades. Is he one of the top receivers in the AFC? Not this year. Is he one of the top corners? No. Top special teamer? Not so far this year. So I can understand why he's not there. Troy is a consummate professional and teammate and worthy, in my opinion, of someday being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. But he doesn't deserve a Pro Bowl berth this season.

In the press conference following the Ravens game, Coach Belichick said that Eugene Wilson had received a game ball. How many game balls do the Patriots give out each week? Do the Patriots publicly announce which players won game balls? If so, where is it reported? Which other players won one this week? Thanks.

Helen Han

The Patriots do not typically announce who, if anyone, gets a game ball after a particular game. Bill happened to reveal that he gave Gino one and sometimes a player will mention that a teammate was given a game ball, but typically, that information is kept quiet. I don't believe they are given out simply for playing well in a game, but for doing something exceptional or making some personal sacrifice for the good of the team. For example, Wilson started 25 straight games at safety, but moved to corner last week and played well. So Bill felt that was worthy of honoring.

Thanks for the great forum to chat Patriots news. Do you feel the Patriots solid defensive play over the past month, minus Ty Law, makes Ty expendable in the offseason? And does it handcuff Law when the Patriots may ask him to rework his salary to lower his cap number for 2005?

Jason

Toronto, Canada