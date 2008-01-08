Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 13 - 11:57 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Ask PFW: We're back

After a two-week layoff for the holidays, "Ask PFW" makes its return today, just in time for the playoffs. Just to clarify, Andy, Tom and I haven't been on vacation, as one emailer wonder, while the Patriots completed their march to an undefeated reular season.

Jan 08, 2008 at 06:00 AM

What are your thoughts on this week's game against the Jags, and also, do you know how much emphasis Bill Belichick puts on tackling in practice? I don't want to get to the offseason quickly, but is Rodney Harrison going to retire? What would that decision put on the starting secondary for next year?
Chris C.

I think the Patriots are and should be sizable favorites over Jacksonville. While I believe the Jags are a solid team, I feel the things they do best don't really affect the Patriots. For example, the Jags are big and physical up front, which makes them tough to run against. The Patriots are a pass-first team and don't really mind not being able to run the ball. On offense, Jacksonville wants to establish the run and limit the amount of throws David Garrard has to make. One-dimensional attacks like that, regardless of how well they do one thing, rarely give New England much trouble. I think the Patriots will spread out the Jags defense and take advantage of their edge in speed with Tom Brady throwing all over an average secondary. Rashean Mathis is an excellent corner but I don't see the Jags matching up with all of the Patriots weapons. As for tackling, it's been a point of emphasis for Belichick for more than half the season and it still has been a problem periodically. It's hard to actually work on tackling during practice because of the physical toll it takes on the players, especially this late in the season. But I'm sure it will continue to be stressed by the coaches in the playoffs. I'm not sure about what Rodney's plans are for the future. Any time a player hits 35 it's certainly possible that retirement is near, but he's played at a pretty high level this year and might just want to return. I haven't spoken with him about this and I doubt that he'd answer me honestly at this stage of the season. If he does retire, then James Sanders will need a new partner next year. With Eugene Wilson about to become a free agent there's a chance he won't be back. Perhaps Brandon Meriweather could step in with a significant Year 2 jump, but right now that's all just speculation. Besides, the Pats have some playoff games to worry about first.
Paul Perillo

Since the regular-season game between the Pats and Colts, who has improved more this season and why?
Phillip Tarbox

That's a great question and I wish I had an answer to match. I obviously haven't seen much of the Colts since that November day because we've been pretty tied up watching the Patriots march to an undefeated regular season. At that time the Colts were starting to get hit with several vital injuries that knocked them for a loop for a while. Peyton Manning struggled for a couple of games with Marvin Harrison, Dallas Clark and Anthony Gonzalez out of the lineup, but he rebounded and the Colts offense seemed to get its momentum back. Gonzalez returned from injury and made a much bigger impact down the stretch than he had before getting hurt. But on defense they lost Dwight Freeney, and he was a big part of the reason the Colts were able to slow down the Pats attack better than any other team has so far this season. So the Colts have learned to play with their current personnel while the Patriots continued to win. The blowouts that were commonplace before the bye disappeared for the most part but Tom Brady's ability to perform in the clutch superceded everything and the team kept winning. Neither team has played as well as they did against each other Nov. 4, but they're both still the best in the league.
Paul Perillo

Can the official who called defensive pass interference on the back that Hines Ward dragged to the ground by his facemask be banned from working the playoffs? Was it the same one who failed to see Hines throw a punch at the defender who was chasing him?Joe McMahon

Ward obviously got a hold of the facemask on the play but he was clearly interfered with. In my view it should have been offsetting penalties and a replay of the down. If the defender didn't reach out and grab Ward it would have been a touchdown because the player was beaten off the line. But that doesn't mean Ward is then allowed to grab the facemask, which he clearly did. It was another example of terrible officiating that has permeated the sport on all levels. I know it's a difficult job but I don't think it's done at a very high level.
Paul Perillo

Patriots-Giants. What a game. Tom Coughlin (not my favorite coach) plays his studs for the whole game. Even though he doesn't have to. Bill Belichick (definitely my favorite coach) also plays his big guys for the entire game. (He also doesn't have to). The result: a great game to end the season. Colts-Titans. A farce. Wonderful guy coach Tony Dungy pulls his star QB before the first half is even over while the Colts are still losing. The result: a meaningless preseason type game. Who loses here? The fans, of course. They get cheated out of a real NFL game. If Roger Goodell wants to make a positive impact on NFL football, he would be advised to focus less on BS like "Spygate" - which had negligible (if any) real impact on competition, and instead draft rules that discourage "bogus" games at the end of each NFL season. Reward teams that play to the end and punish teams that slack off. Pull your starters in the last meaningless game? None can play in the first playoff game. Fake an injury? They're out for two games. Restore integrity of NFL football for all games. The NFL season should last for 16 games, not 15 or 14. What do you guys think?Dick Goodwin

I think you'd think a lot differently if this were 2004, 2005 or 2006 when the Patriots starters didn't play the entire game in Week 17. I didn't have a problem with Bill Belichick doing what he thought was best for the team then and I don't have a problem with Tony Dungy doing what he thought was best for his team now. Tom Brady did not play the entire game against San Francisco in 2004 (a 21-7 Patriots win) even though the Patriots had a first-round bye already clinched. Why should he have? Belichick obviously didn't feel like he needed to. The Dolphins game in 2005 was even more strange since it certainly appeared the Patriots really didn't even want to win given the dropkick attempt and the personnel that was on the field. The point is, only the head coach knows what's best for his team. How can someone not involved determine who needs rest and who should play? I'm certainly not going to make those decisions. The Patriots played this game to win against the Giants because their perfect season was on the line. If they had a loss going in, Belichick might have treated it differently and my guess is your take would have been different. Dungy had nothing to play for an in a season full of serious injuries on his team, he chose not to risk it. And I also recall Willie McGinest faking an injury against the Colts back in 2003 so careful about the rule changes you want to implement.
Paul Perillo

With the Colts, Chargers, Steelers, Cowboys, Giants and Redskins making the playoffs that makes six teams that the Patriots beat that are in the playoffs. Pretty good for a team with a "soft schedule."Kirk Halupowski

First and foremost, I don't anyone who has categorized the Patriots schedule this year as soft. There have been a lot of people taking shots at New England this year but I haven't heard a single one claim they've played an easy schedule. With the possible exceptions of Green Bay and Jacksonville, the Patriots played and beat every other "good" team in the league – the Colts and Cowboys on the road. That's about as tough as a schedule can get.
Paul Perillo

I can't seem to find a definitive answer to this, so perhaps you might clarify. I am curious about the re-seeding process after the wild card week. Are the winners re-seeded by record or by original seed? For example, based on the AFC record to date, if Jacksonville beats Pittsburgh and San Diego beats Tennessee, who comes to Foxborough, the lower-seeded Jags or the team with less wins, the Chargers? Yes, looking ahead. BB would have my head ... a cardinal sin. Ex-communication at least.Ray DeMaio

Under the scenario you presented, which is how it unfolded, the Jags would come to Foxborough as the lowest remaining seed (No. 5). Teams aren't actually re-seeded at all but rather stick with their original seed. The playoffs aren't bracketed like the NCAA tournament so if an upset occurs the top seed would benefit by playing the lowest remaining seed. In other words, if the 6 seed wins it would automatically play the Patriots, regardless of the records of the other teams.
Paul Perillo

Just wanted to know why we haven't seen Donte' Stallworth play the last couple of games? This is the first year I have watched football, I hated it, but I am in a football pool and doing very well. I knew nothing about the teams. I picked the Patriots as my team because I liked their logo, and guess what? I picked the No. 1 team in the league.
Brenda Klassen

Well congratulations on your fantasy league victory, Brenda. And thanks for unwittingly explaining why I don't take part in any leagues. But to answer your question about Stallworth, he has been very quiet in recent weeks. He started the season off very slow and then picked things about in October and early November. Now he's been quiet again. As far as I know he's not dealing with any injuries so I don't think that's been the issue. But while he's been quiet, Jabar Gaffney has come on and really contributed as the third receiver while Stallworth has been pushed out of the limelight. I don't think Stallworth has played poorly and dropped a bunch of passes, he just hasn't been producing as much as he was earlier in the season.
Paul Perillo

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 6/9

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising