Bears sign ex-Titans receiver Berlin

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (March 23, 2005) -- The Chicago Bears signed free-agent wide receiver Eddie Berlin to a one-year contract.
Berlin, who spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, caught 20 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown in playing all 16 games last season.
The 5-11, 195-pound Berlin also was used extensively on special teams, posting at least 10 tackles in each season. He returned 30 kickoffs for a 19.5-yard average during his first three seasons.
Berlin was a fifth-round draft pick out of Northern Iowa in 2001.
AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service
Copyright 2005, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved