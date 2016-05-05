Behind the Scenes Video: 2016 Patriots Cheerleaders Poster Shoot

The Patriots Cheerleaders shot their annual squad poster on April 23. Check out behind the scenes video footage from the shoot and stay tuned for the final 2016 squad poster!
Behind the scenes photos from our 2016 poster shoot. Photos by Mo Mendes.
New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
The Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat Patriot, and the Junior Cheerleaders volunteered at Personal Best Charity's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Brigade on Saturday, November 18.
New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2024 Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, October 26 at Gillette Stadium.
'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
Ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup this season, Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker visited Germany this summer to meet fans & spread some spirit from New England!
Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here's what is next for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.
By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.
The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2023 season.
Balancing cheering, training, and working full-time isn't easy, but Sarah Barrett has never let being a young single mom stop her from pursuing her goals.
Akosua Adzenyah discussed representation, setting high goals, and balancing her jobs as a dentist and New England Patriots Cheerleader at her alma mater on Saturday.
Go inside the Patriots locker room immediately after their win over the Broncos. Watch as the players celebrate, Coach Belichick gives his postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaks down the team huddle.