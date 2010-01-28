Official website of the New England Patriots

Bills new coach Gailey hires five assistants, retains two others

Jan 28, 2010 at 12:00 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey has hired five new assistants and retained two others.

The team announced Wednesday that Curtis Modkins will be the offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Bob Bicknell the tight ends coach, and Joe D'Alessandris the offensive line coach. Giff Smith will be a defensive assistant and Kevin Patullo in charge of offensive quality control.

George Catavolos remains the secondary coach, and Bob Sanders will continue to serve on the defensive staff.

Modkins, Giff, and D'Alessandris worked at Georgia Tech while Gailey was the head coach from 2002 through 2007.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

