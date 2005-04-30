Bills TE Everett misses practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (April 30, 2005) -- Buffalo Bills rookie tight end Kevin Everett missed both minicamp practices because of swelling in his left knee.
Coach Mike Mularkey said the team will wait for the swelling to diminish before conducting further tests.
Buffalo's third-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.), Everett was hurt during the second of two practices April 29 when he made a catch and his foot appeared to stick in the turf when he planted to turn up field.
He was briefly spotted watching morning's practice on April 30 while walking on crutches and had a wrap on his left leg.