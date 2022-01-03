Brazilian Patriots Cheerleader Lara recently visited Brazil to spread some Patriots cheer

On Dec 6th, I visited Cruzeiro. Going into my previous practice space as a Cruzeiro Cheerleader brought back fond memories and reminded me of where I took my first steps in the professional cheerleading world. Meeting with the president and the directors who led Cruzeiro to becoming the first privately-owned soccer team in Brazil made me proud to be part of the team's history. Having my history shared on the team's website a few days after my visit was something I'll always keep very close to my heart. After presenting Sergio Santos Rodrigues with a Patriots jersey, I proceeded to Mineirao Stadium once again. Patriots Brasil holds a Pre Game Live from the Patriots Brasil Instagram account before every game. During this live, they invite people to talk about what to expect for the game and give away shirts. This day was a little extra special. The entire stadium was lit up in red and blue and the board had the Game Day Post displayed on the big board at the End Zone. My first appearance as a Patriots Cheerleader in the stadium in which I first performed in my home country -- my heart was racing and I had to take deep breaths to not get too emotional! We talked about someday having the Patriots play a game here and of course everyone was ready for that sooner than later! It all made me want to work even harder to make it happen. I can only imagine what it'd feel like having the Patriots play at the Mineirao Stadium.