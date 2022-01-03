Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 03 - 03:30 PM | Tue Jan 04 - 11:55 AM

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline

Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Brazilian Patriots Cheerleader Lara recently visited Brazil to spread some Patriots cheer

Jan 03, 2022 at 06:08 AM
Lara Rouillard 
Patriots Cheerleader Lara.
Patriots Cheerleader Lara.

Even though I was the cheerleading director for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube and always loved the Patriots, I never dreamed of becoming a Patriots Cheerleader. But in 2017, after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, a good friend messaged me and said, "The Patriots cheerleading squad was missing one thing ... you!"

His message changed the way I thought about things. I emailed the Patriots Director of Cheerleading, Tracy Sormanti, at first just to see how I could learn from her how to better our process at Cruzeiro. That's when I found out my friend was right. Tracy emailed me back and invited me to come to New England and try out for the Patriots. In 2019, with the support of my mother and stepfather, I got on a plane with my daughter hoping to become a Patriots Cheerleader.

After not making the squad that year, and COVID stopping me last year, my dream became a reality in 2021.

This September, I emailed my manager, Jenn Sullivan to ask if could go see my family in Brazil in December since we didn't have a game until the 26th. I also mentioned that I'd be willing to do something with the Patriots Brazil agency if they'd like me to. Not only did Jenn say yes, she got everyone involved to help me organize my entire trip. I was literally in tears. The feeling of going back to Brazil after going through the audition process, not giving up and becoming a Patriots Cheerleader was overwhelming!

On Nov 27th, Emanuelly (my daughter) and I woke up, had breakfast and got our COVID tests. Then we went last minute shopping. As I packed my suitcases with my Patriots uniforms, I couldn't help thinking what this trip meant to me. It would be my first time back to Belo Horizonte, the city I used to live in before moving to the United States. I'd also be representing the New England Patriots in Brazil. It was a huge responsibility and I was honored to be given the opportunity during my rookie year.

After our game against the Tennessee Titans (we won!), I went to the Cheer building and shared the news with my teammates. They were as excited for me as I was! When we get to Belo Horizonte on Nov. 30, my entire family was there waiting for us, all in Patriots gear. What a sight! We went to my cousin's house for a family gathering.

Lara with CBFA President Cris Kajiwara at Corinthians Neoquimica Arena.
Lara with CBFA President Cris Kajiwara at Corinthians Neoquimica Arena.

The next day I flew to my first appearance: the Brazilian Football Confederation in São Paulo. I was welcomed in São Paulo by CBFA President, Cris Kajiwara. We visited the Neoquimica Arena, where Sport Club Corinthians Paulista plays. After a lunch break there was a media presentation at the Corinthians auditorium. This is when I really felt how much the Patriots are loved in Brazil. Everyone was extremely kind and happy to see me. I was amazed at the banners they made for me, the preparation and all the details. My heart raced as I heard my name announced as I entered the auditorium. As I watched video questions sent by renowned journalists in the country and the sweetest messages from our fans, I tried not to cry when answering. I was able to talk about my journey, my work as the CBCD and national cheerleading team's president, my family, and making my dream come true.

But my day wasn't finished. After leaving the media presentation, I headed to the airport to send off our national flag football teams to Israel for the World Flag Championship at the Kraft Family Complex. They were so excited to see me but as I explained to them, the honor was all mine!

On Dec 2nd, 2021 I got on the road to go visit one of our Brazilian fan clubs, Patriotas, two hours from São Paulo City. There, I meet Felipe who was in tears to see me. He couldn't believe someone from the Patriots traveled all the way there to visit. He showed me all the Patriots memorabilia the club has gathered over the years. It was heartwarming to see their passion for the Patriots. Being able to represent the Patriots there was another memory I'll always have.

Lara at the airport sending the national flag football athletes to the World Championships to Israel.
Lara at the airport sending the national flag football athletes to the World Championships to Israel.

On Dec 3rd, I had the honor of presenting the first NFL jersey to the Mineirão Stadium's locker room. This was the most special appearance for me because Mineirao Stadium is where I started my professional cheerleading career and the stadium that carries my family name: Magalhães. The locker room where the jersey will hang is where everyone who goes on the stadium tour gets to visit and take pictures.

Lara and Brasil Futebol Americano CEO - Bruno Guilherme.
Lara and Brasil Futebol Americano CEO - Bruno Guilherme.

As I brought over the jersey with my family following me, I couldn't stop my tears. Just thinking about how they have always been with me for all the good and bad times .. it was the best gift I could have ever hoped for.

Lara’s family at the Mineirao Stadium Locker Room.
Lara’s family at the Mineirao Stadium Locker Room.

On Dec 5th, I drove to Nova Serrana in Minas Gerais. This day was very special because I got to visit a developing flag football program in the favela area of town. The most memorable part of the appearance was when one of the girls grabbed my pom Poms and ran through the field while the other kids learned how to play flag football. Her name was Mel and she instantly became the team's Cheerleader. I was thinking that Mel might be the next Brazilian cheerleader to follow my journey!

Lara and the kids from the Nova Serrana Flag Football development Program.
Lara and the kids from the Nova Serrana Flag Football development Program.

On Dec 6th, I visited Cruzeiro. Going into my previous practice space as a Cruzeiro Cheerleader brought back fond memories and reminded me of where I took my first steps in the professional cheerleading world. Meeting with the president and the directors who led Cruzeiro to becoming the first privately-owned soccer team in Brazil made me proud to be part of the team's history. Having my history shared on the team's website a few days after my visit was something I'll always keep very close to my heart. After presenting Sergio Santos Rodrigues with a Patriots jersey, I proceeded to Mineirao Stadium once again. Patriots Brasil holds a Pre Game Live from the Patriots Brasil Instagram account before every game. During this live, they invite people to talk about what to expect for the game and give away shirts. This day was a little extra special. The entire stadium was lit up in red and blue and the board had the Game Day Post displayed on the big board at the End Zone. My first appearance as a Patriots Cheerleader in the stadium in which I first performed in my home country -- my heart was racing and I had to take deep breaths to not get too emotional! We talked about someday having the Patriots play a game here and of course everyone was ready for that sooner than later! It all made me want to work even harder to make it happen. I can only imagine what it'd feel like having the Patriots play at the Mineirao Stadium.

Dec 8th was a day off. I flew to Rio de Janeiro and went to the beach with my friends. They had as many questions for me as everyone else had on my trip!

Lara and Cruzeiro Esporte Clube Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.
Lara and Cruzeiro Esporte Clube Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

On Dec 10th we had a workshop with public school kids at a municipal school. Sharing my passion for the Patriots and telling them a little bit of my story was another memorable moment of the trip. Our Patriots Brasil Team brought a few football players and coaches to help teach the class and explained some of the rules of American Football and we all started playing it. It didn't take long before a group of girls came up to me and said, we don't want to play football, we want to be cheerleaders! So, I taught them some basic cheers: Vamos Patriots, Vamos Ganhar! (Let's go Patriots, Let's win). I was so happy watching them perform what they had just learned. At the end of the workshop, I also has the opportunity to hand out Patriots posters and autograph them.

Lara and Brazilian Olympic Committee Vice President Marco La Porta
Lara and Brazilian Olympic Committee Vice President Marco La Porta

My last visit was with the Brazilian Olympic Committee on Dec. 12. There, I met with Vice President, Marco La Porta. Marco is one of my mentors and someone who's had a big impact in my Sports Management Career. We first met in February, when we discussed adding cheerleading to the Olympic Cycle and programs. During that time, I presented Marco with a Patriots football before I made the Patriots Cheerleaders Team. This football has been in display in his office ever since. This time, he had a huge smile on his face as I gave him a Patriots jersey with his name on it. He said, "I'm going to have to get this in a portrait." I told him he could only do that after wearing it at the Super Bowl on Feb 13th, 2022! One thing Marco said that I'll always carry with me: "The doors will always be open to those who are willing to put in the work." This phrase stuck with me because he was already my mentor before I made the team and as I became more involved with the Olympic Cycle, I've been able to measure my professional growth through his lessons.

The entire trip was an amazing adventure. I was so proud to represent the Patriots in my home country. They love the Patriots and I love them!

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

On December 11, the Patriots Cheerleaders participated in a Day of Service to help spread some holiday cheer. The day entailed groups of cheerleaders volunteering together at four local organizations.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Backpack

On Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17, the New England Patriots Cheerleaders participated in Operation Backpack. The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Revolution Charitable Foundation, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, and Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation to host the charitable event. 
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
news

Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jaguars presented by CarMax

Pats headed back to playoffs

Breaking down Mac Jones' big game vs. Jacksonville

NFL Announces Week 18 Schedule Changes; New England to Face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty on clinching the playoffs 1/3: "It's why we play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on January 3, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/3: "It's always a great feeling to make it to the playoffs"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy 1/3: "We hold each other to a high standard here"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Inside the Locker Room After Win Over Jaguars

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 50-10 week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear Bill Belichick's speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Bill Belichick 1/3: "The fact that we are one of the playoff teams is part of the goal"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his video conference call on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy: Patriots 'not done' after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy says Patriots are "not done" after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising