Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 03 - 03:30 PM | Tue Jan 04 - 11:55 AM

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline

Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Breaking down Mac Jones' big game vs. Jacksonville

Jan 03, 2022 at 09:12 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-Frame-PDC (8)

Mac Jones capped off the Patriots' final regular-season home game against Jacksonville with one of the best performances yet of his impressive rookie year. The Pats rolled 50-10, becoming the first team since the 2014 Packers to break 50 points twice in a season, while Jones finished with a completion percentage of 70-or-higher for the ninth time this season, tying Dak Prescott for most by a rookie.

It was a fitting bounceback game for Jones and the Patriots after two-straight losses and one that helped them secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2019.

Jones' trademark accuracy was once again on display, but his overall performance showed how much progress the rookie has made this year. No matter how the 2021 season ends, the future looks bright in New England at the quarterback position.

Here are some highlights of Mac's impressive day.

Third Down

A week after going just 1-for-10 on third down against the Bills, the Patriots flipped the script going 8-for-10 against the Jags. For most of the season, the team's third-down performance on offense has actually been quite impressive, coming in at seventh in the league at a 43.2 percent clip, the team's highest rate since the 2016 season.

The offense immediately got off to a strong start on third down against the Jags, converting two on their way to an opening-drive touchdown. On the first, a 3rd-and-1, Jones found Jakobi Meyers on a crosser thanks to good protection that gave him time in the pocket. The pocket would be well-formed for the second as well, a 3rd-and-5 where Meyers broke his route to the outside and made another conversion.

The synergy between the quarterback and third-year receiver continues to be a key part of the offense, as Meyers finished with eight grabs on eight targets, giving him 79 on the season, 20 more than he had in 2020. For the day, Jones was 5-of-7 on third down, throwing for five conversions. None of the distances on those third downs were beyond seven yards, as the offense did a good job overall staying on schedule.

Red Zone

After having some ups and downs in the red zone this season, the Patriots were all about finishing with touchdowns against the Jags, going a perfect 6-for-6. Jones was especially efficient, completing 3-of-4 pass attempts inside the red zone with two touchdowns, both coming in the second quarter.

The first of those touchdowns came on a designed rollout, as Jones threw a subtle head fake just before pulling the trigger to ensure an open throwing window to Kristian Wilkerson. Throwing on the move was a little bit of a new twist for the rookie quarterback and he made this one look easy.

The second touchdown was more representative of what Jones has done best this season -- throwing the ball with anticipation and touch as he immediately launched a perfectly arcing pass into the hands of Jakobi Meyers at the opposite side of the end zone.

Jones' continued execution inside the red zone will be a huge key in the playoffs.

Related Links

Downfield Throws

The first of the final two plays to take a closer look at came on Jones' final touchdown throw of the game, with Josh McDaniels' play design playing a big part in the busted coverage that the offense was able to exploit. Jakobi Meyers did an excellent job selling a wide receiver screen that fooled the Jaguar cornerback, who recklessly broke on the play, abandoning his coverage. With only a middle-of-field safety, Wilkerson and Jones recognized the mistake and the quarterback threw a perfect strike for the 20-yard score.

Jones and Wilkerson almost connected again on a deep throw but this one was more contested and Wilkerson was unable to bring it in. Still, this was one of Jones' best throws of the year, as he was able to step up in the pocket and deliver the downfield strike after recognizing the coverage.

Jones' short-area accuracy has been as advertised but his downfield accuracy has been underrated this season, with more than a couple of pinpoint throws being dropped like this one. The rookie's game is much more well-rounded than some initial scouting reports might've given him credit for.

Put it all together and the 50-10 win over the Jaguars showed why Jones has been so successful this season as he's quickly assimilated into the offense and is letting things come to him. As with all rookies, there were growing pains this season, but after breaking the Patriots rookie record for touchdown passes there's a lot to be excited about.

From here, with a game in Miami and then a likely road playoff game, things will only get tougher for Mac, but after Sunday, he and the offense should have confidence that they can move the ball on anyone when they execute in critical areas like they did against the Jags.

"I think we didn't play our best the past couple weeks, and our goal was to come together and kind of come together as an offense and address our issues that we wanted to fix," said Jones. "We have a lot more work to do, and every week when you get a chance to play, it's motivating because we're trying to be the best versions of ourselves and our best version of our offense. We've got to just keep doing that. Every time you get a chance to play, you've got to attack the week and prepare really hard, and when Sunday comes just go out there and be yourself and have fun."

Related Content

news

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

Taking a closer at the third and fourth downs that defined the key Patriots-Bills AFC East contest.
news

How the Patriots can get back on track

After a disappointing loss to the Colts, here are the areas the Patriots must fix if they're to make a playoff run.
news

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

The Patriots stuck to the ground against the Bills, turning in a historic performance in more than a few areas.
news

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

The free agent addition is continuing to stack success every week as he's carved out an important role in the Patriots offense.
news

It's all starting to click for the Patriots defense

Coming off a four-interception performance, the Patriots defense is rounding into their complementary form.
news

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Here are the three key elements that stood out from the Patriots impressive offensive performance against the Browns.
news

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

The Patriots defense is coming on strong in recent weeks, leading the way for New England's surge in the standings.
news

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

After getting back to 4-4, the Patriots are firmly planted in the middle of a competitive conference without much clarity as they round the season's halfway point.
news

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

After their first home win of the season, the Patriots' new-look team is starting to get some of their biggest issues fixed.
news

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Despite a disappointing overtime loss, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense showed they can make all the plays, they just have to string it all together for 60 minutes.
news

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Through five games, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense are starting to make strides and find their identity.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jaguars presented by CarMax

Pats headed back to playoffs

Breaking down Mac Jones' big game vs. Jacksonville

NFL Announces Week 18 Schedule Changes; New England to Face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty on clinching the playoffs 1/3: "It's why we play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on January 3, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/3: "It's always a great feeling to make it to the playoffs"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy 1/3: "We hold each other to a high standard here"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Inside the Locker Room After Win Over Jaguars

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 50-10 week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear Bill Belichick's speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Bill Belichick 1/3: "The fact that we are one of the playoff teams is part of the goal"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his video conference call on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy: Patriots 'not done' after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy says Patriots are "not done" after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising