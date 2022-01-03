Breaking down Mac Jones' big game vs. Jacksonville

Put it all together and the 50-10 win over the Jaguars showed why Jones has been so successful this season as he's quickly assimilated into the offense and is letting things come to him. As with all rookies, there were growing pains this season, but after breaking the Patriots rookie record for touchdown passes there's a lot to be excited about.

From here, with a game in Miami and then a likely road playoff game, things will only get tougher for Mac, but after Sunday, he and the offense should have confidence that they can move the ball on anyone when they execute in critical areas like they did against the Jags.

"I think we didn't play our best the past couple weeks, and our goal was to come together and kind of come together as an offense and address our issues that we wanted to fix," said Jones. "We have a lot more work to do, and every week when you get a chance to play, it's motivating because we're trying to be the best versions of ourselves and our best version of our offense. We've got to just keep doing that. Every time you get a chance to play, you've got to attack the week and prepare really hard, and when Sunday comes just go out there and be yourself and have fun."