Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline

Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jaguars presented by CarMax

Jan 03, 2022 at 10:18 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars presented by CarMax.

#5: "I'll take that"

Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Bashed by Barmore

Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: The return of Boomtower 💥💪

Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Are you not entertained?!

Photo by David Silverman

#1: That first TD feeling 🤩

Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Week 17:

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Photos: Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 17

The New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Dont'a Hightower celebrates a first quarter sack
Dont'a Hightower celebrates a first quarter sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dont'a Hightower takes down Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence for a sack
Dont'a Hightower takes down Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence for a sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dont'a Hightower takes down Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence for a sack
Dont'a Hightower takes down Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence for a sack

Photo by David Silverman
Ja'Whaun Bentley celebrates with Dont'a Hightwoer after a first quarter sack
Ja'Whaun Bentley celebrates with Dont'a Hightwoer after a first quarter sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Chase Winovich lines up prior to a snap
Chase Winovich lines up prior to a snap

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Chase Winovich rushes the Jacksonville offense
Chase Winovich rushes the Jacksonville offense

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) is taken down by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, left, and defensive back Adrian Phillips, right.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) is taken down by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, left, and defensive back Adrian Phillips, right.

AP Photo by Paul Connors
New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Paul Connors
Mac Jones under center
Mac Jones under center

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris celebrates a first-half TD
Damien Harris celebrates a first-half TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris celebrates a first-half TD
Damien Harris celebrates a first-half TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris celebrates his TD with Jakob Johnson
Damien Harris celebrates his TD with Jakob Johnson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones celebrates with Damien Harris
Mac Jones celebrates with Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones celebrates with Damien Harris
Mac Jones celebrates with Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris gets stopped just short of the goalline
Damien Harris gets stopped just short of the goalline

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Steven Senne/AP Images
Damien Harris celebrates his second TD of the game
Damien Harris celebrates his second TD of the game

Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) tries to break free from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) tries to break free from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Paul Connors
Damien Harris gives the ball from his TD to a fan
Damien Harris gives the ball from his TD to a fan

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones and Damien Harris celebrate a TD
Mac Jones and Damien Harris celebrate a TD

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris scores a TD
Damien Harris scores a TD

Photo by David Silverman
Nick Folk kicks a PAT
Nick Folk kicks a PAT

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones under center
Mac Jones under center

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris scores a TD
Damien Harris scores a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant runs with the ball after intercepting Trevor Lawrence
Myles Bryant runs with the ball after intercepting Trevor Lawrence

Photo by David Silverman
Kristian Wilkerson celebrates his first career TD
Kristian Wilkerson celebrates his first career TD

Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
Kristian WIlkerson hauls in his first career TD
Kristian WIlkerson hauls in his first career TD

Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
Myles Bryant celebrates his INT
Myles Bryant celebrates his INT

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh McDaniels shows love to Mac Jones
Josh McDaniels shows love to Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant celebrates his INT
Myles Bryant celebrates his INT

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson makes an INT
J.C. Jackson makes an INT

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon
Matthew Judon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr.
Deatrich Wise Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden runs with the ball
Brandon Bolden runs with the ball

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden celebrates a first down
Brandon Bolden celebrates a first down

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isaiah Wynn and Lawrence guy celebrate
Isaiah Wynn and Lawrence guy celebrate

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden showing some emotion
Brandon Bolden showing some emotion

Photo by David Silverman
Christian Barmore sacks Trevor Lawrence
Christian Barmore sacks Trevor Lawrence

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones drops back to pass
Mac Jones drops back to pass

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden celebrates with Jakobi Meyers
Brandon Bolden celebrates with Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers hauls in a TD
Jakobi Meyers hauls in a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers is congratulated after scoring a TD
Jakobi Meyers is congratulated after scoring a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore celebrates his sack
Christian Barmore celebrates his sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) is taken down by New England Patriots defensive back Cody Davis (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) is taken down by New England Patriots defensive back Cody Davis (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Chase Winovich celebrates with Christian Barmore after a sack
Chase Winovich celebrates with Christian Barmore after a sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, right, scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars Tre Herndon (37) and Tyson Campbell (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
New England Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, right, scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars Tre Herndon (37) and Tyson Campbell (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to running back Damien Harris (37) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to running back Damien Harris (37) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Kristian Wilkerson scores his second TD of the game
Kristian Wilkerson scores his second TD of the game

Kristian Wilkerson catches the ball for his second TD
Kristian Wilkerson catches the ball for his second TD

Kristian Wilkerson celebrates his second TD
Kristian Wilkerson celebrates his second TD

Mac Jones scrambles with the ball
Mac Jones scrambles with the ball

