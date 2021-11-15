Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Finish found

Nearly as impressive as the Patriots offensive performance on third down was how they finished in the red zone, going 5-for-6 for 83 percent. This has been an area of development for the offense this year, with some ups and downs, but the win over Cleveland was by far their best of the year. They still rank 18th in the league inside the red zone but are coming on.

Jones' first touchdown was a perfectly placed ball to the side of the end zone that fell into Hunter Henry's hands in just the right spot. Stevenson would power in for his five-yarder immediately after Kyle Dugger's interception. Then Jones would throw perhaps his prettiest ball of the season, finding Kendrick Bourne between two defenders up the seam for a 23-yard touchdown strike. Jones would also find Henry open in the seam for another touchdown later.