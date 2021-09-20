Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Offense

Let's start things off with the best third down of the game for the offense, a 10-yard pass to Hunter Henry with under two minutes to go in the first half. Despite some setbacks, this was the best drive of the day for the offense, going 10 plays, 48-yards for a field goal that extended the lead just to 13-3.

Facing a third-and-four was a break for Jones and the offense, who found themselves in long-distance third downs throughout the contest, averaging 7.5 yards-to-go. This was a manageable one and Jones easily picked it up, finding Henry off the two-man route combo for the completion. When the offense is on time and in manageable distance, Jones has done an excellent job and this was a good illustration of it.

However, those kinds of conversions were tough to come by and a 10-yard sack taken by Jones on third-and-four in the first quarter shows some of the issues that are holding the offense back. Unlike most of the other failed third-down conversions, this one came with under five yards to go, usually money in the bank for a high-percentage thrower. The Patriots had previously converted a third down on this opening drive, with Jones finding James White on an angle route out of the backfield.

But the pass protection was perfect on that first third down, and on this second one, the breakdowns would short-circuit the quarterback's ability to quickly find an open receiver. The Jets stacked the line of scrimmage, with just one deep safety back and then rushed six at the snap which forced White to remain in and pass block. None of the receivers gained immediate separation and the pocket collapsed as Isaiah Wynn was beaten around the edge, as was Yasir Durant on the other side, leaving Jones nowhere to go. He took the sack for a 10-yard loss and the Patriots were forced to punt.

The Patriots would tack into more screen passes to take advantage of the Jets' aggressiveness later in the game and produced some big plays, although some were quickly snuffed out. Use of sub runs, especially via draws were a solid addition to the gameplan, with White playing one of his best games in the last two seasons.