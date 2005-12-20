 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu May 28 - 01:59 PM | Tue Jun 02 - 02:25 PM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Photos: First Look at Patriots OTAs presented by New Balance

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Patriots OTA Preview, Players/Rookies to Watch, Latest Team/League Buzz

Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Robert Kraft Gifts Handicap Accessible Minivan to Local Family

Drake Maye & New England Patriots Coach Elementary Schoolers in Football Drills

Photos: Phase 2, Week 3 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Photos: Patriots Host 2026 Community Day at New Balance Athletics Center

Patriots Unfiltered 5/21: Patriots OTA Preview, Latest Team/League Buzz

Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Patriots Catch-22 5/20: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, OTA Preview, Latest Buzz

Patriots Sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

Jam Miller Brings All-Phase Value to Patriots Backfield

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Browns put center Faine on IR

Browns center Jeff Faine was placed on injured reserve because of a torn right biceps muscle sustained during the first half of Cleveland's 9-7 victory Dec. 18 in Oakland.

Dec 20, 2005 at 01:01 AM

CLEVELAND (Dec. 20, 2005) -- Browns center Jeff Faine was placed on injured reserve because of a torn right biceps muscle sustained during the first half of Cleveland's 9-7 victory Dec. 18 in Oakland.

Faine started the first 14 games for the Browns, but the former first-round draft pick will end the season on the injured list for the third consecutive year. Coach Romeo Crennel said Faine might need surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Browns also signed offensive lineman Dwayne Ledford to the active roster and signed running back Jason Wright to their practice squad.

Ledford has made one career start in the pros and played nine games for San Francisco in 2003. He spent the summer with New Orleans before being waived at the end of training camp.

Wright played in three games for the Browns this season. He had 11 carries for 27 yards and scored one touchdown.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2005, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 5/27

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/27

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

news

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

As the offseason program ramps up, the Patriots will begin organized team activities on Wednesday.

news

Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell popped the question to his college sweetheart over the weekend. His new fiancée, Ashlynn Nussmeier, is Louisiana football royalty in her own right.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 5/27

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/27

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Patriots Sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered 5/28: OTA Recap & Takeaways, Charting the Depth, NFL News

Patriots Catch-22 5/27: Wednesday OTA Takeaways, Vrabel & Maye Media Access Recap, Around the AFC East

Milton Williams and Andy Borregales | Player Media Availability 5/27

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Patriots OTA Preview, Players/Rookies to Watch, Latest Team/League Buzz

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: Traveling to the Combine

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Advertising