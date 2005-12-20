Browns put center Faine on IR

CLEVELAND (Dec. 20, 2005) -- Browns center Jeff Faine was placed on injured reserve because of a torn right biceps muscle sustained during the first half of Cleveland's 9-7 victory Dec. 18 in Oakland.

Faine started the first 14 games for the Browns, but the former first-round draft pick will end the season on the injured list for the third consecutive year. Coach Romeo Crennel said Faine might need surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Browns also signed offensive lineman Dwayne Ledford to the active roster and signed running back Jason Wright to their practice squad.

Ledford has made one career start in the pros and played nine games for San Francisco in 2003. He spent the summer with New Orleans before being waived at the end of training camp.

Wright played in three games for the Browns this season. He had 11 carries for 27 yards and scored one touchdown.

AP NEWS

The Associated Press News Service