Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

In a moment almost too pure during the CBS broadcast, Patriots fans were delighted to see Newton teach Bailey how to dab while sitting on the bench. It was hilarious and sweet moment of teammate bonding, and of course, it took off on Twitter.

While the dabbing craze may be mostly forgotten, Newton was once the master. The move originated with the Migos, but five years ago, Newton added it into his in-game celebration rotation, according to an unofficial history documented by Sports Illustrated.

This helped the move skyrocket to the point where you could not watch a game of any professional sports league without seeing at least one kid dab in the crowd. It was utterly inescapable, until, like all trends, it eventually faded away.