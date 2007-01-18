Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 20 - 12:24 AM | Mon Aug 23 - 11:59 PM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Training Camp Practice Time Updates!

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Can Pats record another win at RCA Dome?

Jan 18, 2007 at 08:10 AM
brady_31877174.jpg

The Patriots enter this game, which will be played at Indy's RCA Dome, with a road record of 8-1 this season. Moreover, the Patriots haven't lost in their away white jerseys. Their only road loss came at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, who prefer to wear white at home in the heat so the Pats wore blue. The Colts are 9-0 at home this season (including playoffs).

"I think sometimes we might play a little better on the road," said Pats quarterback Tom Brady on Wednesday. "We haven't played in that stadium in a few years. We know how tough they are at home. It's exciting because five and a half months of football games come down to 60 minutes of football. The team that is most prepared and goes out and executes the best this weekend will be the team that moves on and represents the conference."

According to coach Bill Belichick, the fact that this game will be held in the Colts dome doesn't impact the team's preparation for the game. The Patriots have been known to practice inside the Dana Farber Field House with loud music playing to simulate crowd noise, although that hasn't been the case this week while the media was present. They had the heat cranked way up at practices prior to their last road loss in sunny Miami.

"I don't think it really affects [preparation] too much. I mean I'm not saying there aren't issues there. There are certainly crowd noise issues, and the [players'] speed [is increased]," Belichick said. "But we've got no control over that. I mean I don't think we would say, 'Well, we don't want to run this pass, or we don't want to run on that defense.' I can't remember ever saying anything like that. Now, if you're playing in a blizzard, then that's a different story."

Brady has never lost inside an NFL dome (10-0). He said he didn't think the noise in the RCA Dome would be much of a factor this week, adding that Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney is fast whether he's in the dome or not. Freeney recorded a tackle and a quarterback hurry in the Pats Nov. 5 loss to the Colts at Gillette Stadium. He's recorded 2.0 sacks this postseason after notching 5.5 sacks during the regular season.

"We use a silent snap count. The silent count which most teams use on the road now," Brady said. "They play very well on the turf. Freeney is fast everywhere. He was fast on our field, if you can imagine that, when it was that mud and painted dirt."

This won't be the first time the Patriots have to take on a tough opponent away from home this postseason. Before last Sunday's 24-21 win in San Diego, the Chargers hadn't lost at home all season. On Wednesday, tight end and offensive co-captain Daniel Graham explained that team unity has helped the Pats play strong away from home this year.

"I think with road games as a team we... I'm not going to say we don't bond here at home, but on the road there is something different when you have to bring your own energy to the game," said Graham. "We have to do that again this week. It is going to be another hostile environment, so we have to bring our 'A' game and be prepared to bring our own energy."

Safety Artrell Hawkins agreed.

"I think [winning away games] just has to do with execution and understanding how difficult it is to play on the road," Hawkins said. "You go into the game with the guys that you have in the locker room and the guys that you came on the bus with. We understand that that's pretty much all that's gonna be there.

"We've just been good at counting on one another, making plays and bailing each other out when it comes down to it. And a bit of luck. You can never discredit that."

Notes:
The Patriots held practice inside the Dana Farber Field House today, and everyone but defensive end Ty Warren was present during the portion of practice available to the media. That means safety Rodney Harrison returned to practice, as did offensive linemanRyan O'Callaghan, defensive lineman Mike Wright, and receiver Troy Brown. Brown, Wright and O'Callaghan were all stricken with the Flu this week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Eagles presented by CarMax

Breaking down Cam Newton's efficient performance against Eagles

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/20

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: Recapping the win at Philadelphia 

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots win against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 19, 2021.

Bill Belichick 8/20: 'We need to go back to work and learn from the experience'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

Watch the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights during Preseason Week 2.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason win over Eagles

Patriots players Chase Winovich, Harvey Langi, and Cam Newton address the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Bill Belichick 8/19: 'It's always good to put the ball in the endzone'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 35-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Cam Newton 8/19: 'We try to go out and execute as best as possible'

Patriots QB Cam Newton addresses the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising