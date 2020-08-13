Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

In the face of school shutdowns at the beginning of the pandemic, Devin and Jason moved quickly to ensure students have tablets in their native Rockland County, N.Y. Recognizing that access to education becomes more near impossible without the proper technology, they donated $90,000 worth of tablets and encouraged their fans to donate to the cause, as well.

Through the Players Coalition, this work reached a legislative level, as well. Whether it was a bill to raise the minimum age at which children can be charged in juvenile court from 7 to 12-years old or a bill that would redirect state money to underfunded school districts, the McCourtys actively voiced their opinions. There were op-eds, testimonies in the Massachusetts State House, a district attorney debate and panels. Last fall, they hosted a documentary premiere for "College Behind Bars," which followed people who pursued a college education while incarcerated.

Every chance they have to make a statement, they take it.

This includes their podcast, Double Coverage. Over the last few months especially, Double Coverage has become a forum for Devin, Jason, their teammates, their friends and their fans to hash out what is happening in the world -- from the pandemic to protests erupting across the country against racism and police brutality.

This, as they say, is just the tip of the iceberg. Devin and Jason have earned plenty of honors for their work -- Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees, to name a couple -- and while the recognition is not their motivation, they deserve it.