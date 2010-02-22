Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Mac Jones couldn't be more accurate on 14-yard dart to DeVante Parker

Keion White engulfs Ahmed for authoritative 8-yard TFL

Kyle Dugger sacks Tagovailoa for 6-yard loss via blitz

Mac Jones' 24-yard TD strike to Bourne opens scoring in Patriots-Dolphins

Kyle Dugger intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Cheerleader Audition Routine Walkthrough Video

The following cheerleader routine needs to be learned prior to the next phase of auditions. Please watch the video below as Patriots Cheerleaders Choreographer Stacey takes you through the steps.

Feb 22, 2010 at 01:00 AM

Cheerleader Auditions Routine* *

There are two ways in which to watch the cheerleader routine outline videos. You can watch them here on our video player or choose one of the download links below to download to your computer or iPod.

To ensure the smoothest playback of video click the pause button once video has started and wait 10-seconds for the video to buffer before hitting play again. Videos can be watched in full-screen by clicking the square box located at the bottom right of the video player.

Please note:Downloads are in MP4 format and require that you either have the quicktime player installed or the latest version of iTunes to play these videos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2024 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2024 Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, October 26 at Gillette Stadium.
For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family

'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

Ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup this season, Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker visited Germany this summer to meet fans & spread some spirit from New England! 
Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here's what is next for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.
Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.
Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2023 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2023 season.
Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Balancing cheering, training, and working full-time isn't easy, but Sarah Barrett has never let being a young single mom stop her from pursuing her goals.
Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Akosua Adzenyah discussed representation, setting high goals, and balancing her jobs as a dentist and New England Patriots Cheerleader at her alma mater on Saturday.
Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

Auditions for the 2023 Patriots Cheerleading squad are now open! The preliminary round is completely virtual and submissions are being accepted through February 24. 
Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, December 15 at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

The updated signature look was a labor of love, and symbolizes the bridge to a new era of leadership for the squad.
Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2022 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2022 season.
Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/29

Game Notes: DB Kyle Dugger sets up first Patriots TD with his first pick of the season

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 10/29

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8

Coach Bill Belichick 10/29: "It just wasn't good enough"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Please note due to technical issues only a portion of the full press conference is available.

Mac Jones 10/29: "Didn't have enough production"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/29: "We just weren't able to execute"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

David Andrews 10/29: "Fought to the end"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Fourth-down TD! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
