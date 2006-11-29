Official website of the New England Patriots

Colts RB Joseph Addai, Patriots CB Asante Samuel & Bills WR-PR Roscoe Parrish named AFC Players of W

Nov 29, 2006 at 03:00 AM

Running back JOSEPH ADDAI of the Indianapolis Colts, cornerback ASANTE SAMUEL of the New England Patriots and wide receiver-punt returner ROSCOE PARRISH of the Buffalo Bills are the AFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played the 12th week of the 2006 season (November 23, 26-27), the NFL announced today.

DEFENSE: CB ASANTE SAMUEL, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England's Samuel recorded three interceptions in the Patriots' 17-13 win over the Chicago Bears, recording the first three-interception game for the franchise in more than 23 years and notched just the second three-pick game in the NFL this season. Clinging to a 10-3 lead late in the third quarter, Samuel recorded his second interception on the Patriots' seven-yard line to halt a Bears scoring chance and returned the ball 27 yards to place his offense near midfield. With 5:04 to play and the Patriots ahead 17-10, Chicago had a second-and-seven situation on the New England 15. Samuel made tackles on each of the two following plays to stymie the Bears and hold them to a field goal, keeping the Patriots ahead 17-13. The third-year cornerback came through again with 1:52 left in the game and New England leading 17-13 following a fumble that gave Chicago hope and the ball on its own 22. On the next snap, Samuel notched his third interception of the day - and a career-best sixth on the season - on the Patriots' 38 to lift New England to an 8-3 record. The last Patriot to intercept three passes in a regular-season game was ROLAND JAMES (Oct. 23, 1983) in a 31-0 win against Buffalo.

In his fourth year from Central Florida, this is Samuel's first Player of the Week honor.

OFFENSE: RB JOSEPH ADDAI, INDIANAPOIS COLTS

With a national television audience tuned in on Sunday night, Addai had a season-best 24 carries for 171 (7.1 average) yards and four touchdowns in a 45-21 win against Philadelphia to help the Colts keep sole possession of the NFL's best record (10-1). Leading all rookie rushers with 789 yards, Addai became the eighth rookie in NFL history to rush for four TDs in a game and set his club's single-game rookie mark for overall touchdowns. Addai had first-half scores of 15, 10 and 15 yards, becoming just the second player in NFL history with three first-half rushing touchdowns of 10 or more yards (Pro Football Hall of Famer ERIC DICKERSON, Colts vs. Denver 10/31/88). Ten of the rookie's 24 carries exceeded eight yards. Addai also notched two catches for 37 yards to join MARSHALL FAULK, EDGERRIN JAMES, and Pro Football Hall of Famer LENNY MOORE as the only rookie Colts to surpass 200 scrimmage yards in a game.

In his first year from LSU, this is Addai's first Player of the Week Award.

SPECIAL TEAMS: WR-PR ROSCOE PARRISH, BUFFALO BILLS

In a back-and-forth game full of big plays, Buffalo's Parrish made one of the biggest with an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the third quarter for a 27-24 home victory against Jacksonville. With 4:11 to go in the third quarter, Parrish fielded a Jaguars punt on his own 18, spun around would-be tacklers for daylight along the left sideline following an exceptional block by rookie teammate DONTE WHITNER and motored for the score to give the Bills a 24-14 advantage in the eventual win. The play marked Buffalo's first punt return for a touchdown since 2004 when NATE CLEMENTS returned a Rams punt 86 yards for a score. Parrish also notched a 22-yard punt return earlier in the third quarter to establish a single-game club-record 104 punt return yards on the afternoon, surpassing the 98-yard mark held by IKE HILL since 1971. Parrish leads the NFL with a 13.9 punt return average. He also caught two passes for 36 yards, including a crucial 30-yard reception with 17 seconds left in regulation to set up a game-winning field goal.

In his second year from Miami, this is the first Player of the Week Award for Parrish.

Other nominees for AFC Offensive Player of Week 12 were:

  • Miami wide receiver MARTY BOOKER, who led his team with 115 receiving yards on seven catches, including two for touchdowns, in a 27-10 win at Detroit on Thanksgiving.
  • New York wide receiver LAVERANUES COLES, who posted nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 26-11 win against Houston.
  • New York wide receiver JERRICHO COTCHERY, who racked up 110 yards receiving on seven receptions.
  • Miami quarterback JOEY HARRINGTON, who passed for three touchdowns and 213 yards on 19 of 29 passing (65.5 percent) for a 107.4 passer rating.
  • Kansas City running back LARRY JOHNSON, who carried the ball 34 times for 157 yards (4.6 average) and a touchdown in a 19-10 Thanksgiving night win against Denver. Johnson has scored a touchdown in nine consecutive games.
  • Baltimore quarterback STEVE MC NAIR, who posted a 102.8 passer rating, completing 18 of 24 (75 percent) of his passes for 140 yards with a TD and no interceptions in a 27-0 win against Pittsburgh.
  • Cincinnati quarterback CARSON PALMER, who completed 25 of 32 (78.1 percent) passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns against one interception for a 120.7 passer rating in a 30-0 win at Cleveland.
  • New York quarterback CHAD PENNINGTON, who connected on 24 of his 31 pass attempts (77.4 percent) for 286 yards and a touchdown.
  • San Diego running back LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON, who added two more TDs for an NFL-leading total of 24 on the season in a 21-14 win against Oakland. Tomlinson rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on 19 carries (5.7 average) and completed a 19-yard touchdown pass for the victory.
  • Tennessee rookie quarterback VINCE YOUNG, who led the Titans back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the New York Giants 24-21. Young set career highs in passing yards (249), touchdowns (two) and rushing yards (69) in the win. His performance marked the first time a rookie QB had accounted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) since Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHN ELWAY in 1983.

Other nominees for AFC Defensive Player of Week 12 were:

  • New York defensive end SHAUN ELLIS, who notched 1.5 sacks and five tackles.
  • San Diego linebacker RANDALL GODFREY, who made a career-high three tackles for losses against Oakland, including a sack. Godfrey had 13 total tackles on the day.
  • Miami defensive end VONNIE HOLLIDAY, who registered 2.0 sacks and another tackle as part of the Dolphins' eight-sack performance at Detroit.
  • Tennessee cornerback PACMAN JONES, who accounted for two fourth-quarter interceptions which led to 10 points in the Titans' come-from-behind victory. Jones added a 29-yard punt return on special teams.
  • Cincinnati safety KEVIN KAESVIHARN, who notched two interceptions and a sack with four tackles.
  • Kansas City cornerback TY LAW, who posted seven tackles, an interception and forced a fumble.
  • Indianapolis defensive end ROBERT MATHIS, who chalked up 2.0 sacks with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
  • New York safety KERRY RHODES, who recorded 11 tackles and defensed two passes, including an interception.
  • Baltimore linebacker BART SCOTT, who tallied four tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a fourth-quarter interception. Scott and the Ravens limited Pittsburgh to only 21 rushing yards on the day.
  • New York defensive end BRYAN THOMAS, who posted 2.0 sacks among his four tackles. Thomas has at least 1.0 sack in three of his past four games.

Other nominees for AFC Special Teams Player of Week 12 were:

  • Tennessee kicker ROB BIRONAS, who kicked a game-winning field goal by splitting the uprights from 49 yards with 11 seconds remaining.
  • San Diego rookie cornerback-kick returner ANTONIO CROMARTIE, who returned a kickoff 91 yards, tied for the seventh-longest kick return in franchise history.
  • Buffalo kicker RIAN LINDELL, who booted home a 42-yard field goal as time expired for a three-point victory. Lindell is now 87 for 106 (82.08 percent) in field goal tries as a Bill for the highest mark in club annals.
  • New York kicker MIKE NUGENT, who was flawless in four field goal tries from 23, 34, 54, and 40 yards. Nugent also was credited with a tackle on kickoff coverage.
  • Baltimore kicker MATT STOVER, who connected on both of his field goal attempts (37, 40) and kicked off six times for a pair of touchbacks.
  • Kansas City kicker LAWRENCE TYNES, who was a perfect four-of-four on field goal tries from 24, 34, 29, and 21 yards.
Advertising