Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Combine tight ends emulate do-it-all Gronkowski

Feb 25, 2020 at 12:24 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Indianapolis – The Patriots will be heavily scouring the tight end group at this year's scouting combine as they were the first position group to face the media on Tuesday. After Rob Gronkowski's retirement in 2019, the team got limited production at the position and would benefit from adding some young talent.

But finding a two-way impact tight end that can do it all like Gronk is a tall proposition. The potential rookies at the combine recognized what a well-rounded tight end he was for the Patriots.

Albert Okwuegbunam was asked which tight ends he watched growing up and tried to model his game after. "Definitely a lot of Gronkowski," said the Missouri product. "I really admire the balance he has in his game to be effective in the run and pass game. I try to emulate that."

"I was a Gronk fan, I think everyone was really." said Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene. "I think Rob, he's on a whole different level than a lot of tight ends. He can just do so much. He's huge, he's super athletic. He's kind of a freak."

"Everything you could ever ask from a tight end," continued Okwuegbunam. "Being able to split out wide, be manned up against a corner, open field, in the red zone, be able to move him anywhere and create a mismatch, as well as just utilize him in the run game. He can play every down. You don't have to bring him off the field for anything."

The versatility won't be easy to find. Most of the top tight ends in Indy are known for their skills in the passing game but they seemed to understand that developing their blocking work in the run game will be a critical component to their chances of NFL success.

Jared Pinkney was one of the few prospects who felt it was his blocking that set him apart, while he worked on developing his route creativity. Adam Trautman, whose attraction to the small school, no ego atmosphere at Dayton and self-described "relentless with an edge" playing style made him sound like a potential Patriot, could have potential if paired with someone like Pinkney who's ready to jump in and do the dirty work.

Finding a balanced tight end like Gronkowski in this draft might be asking too much, but a balance of prospects who check boxes in the pass and run games could still help the Patriots offense take a big step forward in 2020.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.
Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
