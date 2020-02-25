Combine tight ends emulate do-it-all Gronkowski

"Everything you could ever ask from a tight end," continued Okwuegbunam. "Being able to split out wide, be manned up against a corner, open field, in the red zone, be able to move him anywhere and create a mismatch, as well as just utilize him in the run game. He can play every down. You don't have to bring him off the field for anything."

The versatility won't be easy to find. Most of the top tight ends in Indy are known for their skills in the passing game but they seemed to understand that developing their blocking work in the run game will be a critical component to their chances of NFL success.

Jared Pinkney was one of the few prospects who felt it was his blocking that set him apart, while he worked on developing his route creativity. Adam Trautman, whose attraction to the small school, no ego atmosphere at Dayton and self-described "relentless with an edge" playing style made him sound like a potential Patriot, could have potential if paired with someone like Pinkney who's ready to jump in and do the dirty work.