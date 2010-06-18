Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 31 2023 - 05:52 PM | Tue Jan 02 2024 - 07:30 AM

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Kevin Harris weaves 48 yards through Bills' defense with tremendous burst

Zappe does it himself on 17-yard TD trot

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

Debate Friday: Can Mankins return?

Can the Pro Bowl guard mend fences with the Patriots?

Jun 18, 2010 at 03:00 AM
mankinsap0909271127533.jpg


Well, it might be safe to say this isn't what any of us expected.

According to last week's Debate Friday poll, most fans (roughly 75 percent) thought Logan Mankins would attend mandatory mini-camp this past week. And even the 25 percent who felt otherwise probably never imagined that Mankins would respond with so angry a stance toward the Patriots organization.

As a refresher, here were some of his comments:

*"At this point, I'm pretty frustrated, from everything that's happened and the way negotiations have gone," Mankins said in a phone interview with ESPNBoston.com late Monday. *

"I want to be traded. I don't need to be here any more … There is no way that I'm signing that [$3.26 million tender offer]. After the 2008 season, me and my agent approached the Patriots about an extension and I was told that [Patriots owner Robert] Kraft did not want to do an extension because of the [uncertain collective bargaining agreement]. I was asked to play '09 out, and that they would address the contract during the uncapped year. I'm a team player, I took them at their word, and I felt I played out an undervalued contract.

"That's the big thing," Mankins continued. "Right now, this is about principle with me and keeping your word and how you treat people. This is what I thought the foundation of the Patriots was built on. Apparently, I was wrong. Growing up, I was taught a man's word is his bond. Obviously this isn't the case with the Patriots."

Pretty inflammatory stuff. Which brings us to this week's PFW Debate Friday question:

Can Logan Mankins rejoin the Patriots after his public criticism of the team?

Read the arguments by the writers of Patriots Football Weekly, then cast your vote in this week's poll.

Paul Perillo says, "Yes …"

Logan Mankins had some pretty strong words and pointed them in a direction that made them personal toward the organization he's hoping will pay him a lot of money. That doesn't seem to be a wise course of action – unless he really doesn't want to play for the Patriots anymore.

Assuming he does, there's no reason to think he can't patch things up. Mankins will need to do some serious groveling for that to happen – starting with a sincere apology to Robert Kraft. He basically called the owner's ethics into question when he claimed the team went back on its word with regard to dealing with his contract extension. Short of a significant retraction – at least privately between the parties – Mankins won't be back. But if Mankins wants to return he would surely realize this and take the necessary steps.

If that happens, Mankins also needs to make amends with his coaches and teammates. He let them down as well and owes them an apology. That shouldn't be as big a deal as we've seen many disgruntled players return from far worse situations over the years. Remember when Ty Law called Bill Belichick a liar? That didn't prevent the corner from returning to the fold, and this incident shouldn't prevent Mankins from being accepted if he apologizes.

Basically the ball's in Mankins' court. If he still wants to be part of the Patriots organization there are things he can do to make that happen. If he doesn't, then he'll likely have to get his contract extension elsewhere. But I see no reason that the All-Pro guard can't figure out a way to continue his career in New England.
~ PP

Erik Scalavino says, "No …"

It seems to me that the Patriots have kept their word to Mankins.

If, as Mankins said, the team promised to address his contract "during the uncapped year," well, that's what they're doing! The uncapped year began back in March and will end next March. There's a lot of time between now and then to continue negotiating. But it all starts with Mankins signing his tender. I'm not privy to the talks, but to me, that would signal the start of the good-faith process: sign the tender and we'll go from there.

As we saw earlier this offseason in Vince Wilfork's case, the team designated him their franchise player, which made him unhappy initially, but both sides continued to negotiate and soon thereafter came to a mutually beneficial agreement. That's how the process usually works. There's give and take until common ground can be reached.

Mankins must feel that what worked for Wilfork won't work for him, and I don't understand why. Wilfork expressed his displeasure, but he always added that he wanted to stay in New England, if at all possible. And sure enough, a deal was consummated. Mankins' comments this week don't give him any wiggle room in which to operate.

From my limited dealings with him, Mankins appears to be a man of his word. If he says he doesn't want to be in New England anymore, I believe him. I don't think he would have said it if he didn't mean it.

But in so doing, Mankins burned his bridges, and the damage, in my mind, is irreparable.
~ ES

What's your take? Tell us how you feel about the Mankins situation by voting in this week's PFW Debate Friday poll.

http://polldaddy.com/poll/3364162/

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Jalen Reagor 12/31: "The kickoff return was a testament to the guys blocking"

Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

David Andrews 12/31: "It's hard to win when you turn the ball over four times"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 12/31: "We have great leaders on the team and that's what keeps us going"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising