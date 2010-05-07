Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jan 04 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

Debate Friday: Rookie Impact

May 07, 2010 at 01:00 AM

Now that the NFL Draft and New England's rookie mini-camp have come and gone, we've had our first chance to evaluate the Patriots fresh crop of new players, from first-round selection Devin McCourty to undrafted free agent Buddy Farnham.

No matter where they were drafted, or if they were drafted at all, every rookie, at this point, is in the same boat – having to learn the Patriots system from square one. Each, therefore, has an equal opportunity to make the team by showing what they can do on the field and how quickly they can absorb the overwhelming amount of information they've just been fed.

They've only been in uniform for four practices, but this year's rookie class has a lot of promise. It may be a bit early to start considering this question, but Team PFW couldn't help but look a ways ahead in this week's Debate Friday.

Which Patriots rookie will have the biggest impact in 2010?

Read the arguments from the PFW writers, then cast your vote in this week's poll.

Erik Scalavino says, "Cornerback Devin McCourty …"

[

mccourty1kdn_6509.jpg

]()Well, we know this, at least. With all the post-draft talk about McCourty being a "four-down player," he's a lock to be on special teams ... all of them, I'd even venture to guess. Unless, of course, he turns out to be the second coming of Ty Law, in which case he'll be making bigger plays on defense. The reality will probably fall somewhere in the middle.

McCourty will be a force on several special teams units, and he'll be pressed into action on defense (even if only in a reserve role) to help guard the big-time receivers on the many improved passing offenses the Patriots are scheduled to face this fall. That means McCourty will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent.

I fully expect rookies like Rob Gronkowski and Brandon Spikes to contribute right away as well, but with the volume of reps McCourty is bound to get, I'll give him the nod.
~ ES

Paul Perillo says, "Tight end Rob Gronkowski …"

[

gronkowski_kdn_6069.jpg

]()I believe McCourty will enjoy a fine rookie season and see plenty of action on defense, but in terms of the greatest impact among rookies I have to go with Rob Gronkowski. The big tight end plays a position that's in bigger need of improvement than cornerback and he should fit right in. His combination of size and speed, as well as his ability to contribute as a blocker and pass catcher, should allow him to factor into the plans immediately.

He's a playmaker with the ability to impact games from a position that allows him to do so more easily than the secondary, and Tom Brady obviously has the ability to make life awfully easy on pass catchers when they prove they have the skills to make plays. Gronkowski has those and then some and he'll be the Patriots rookie with the biggest impact on the 2010 season.
~ PP

Agree? Disagree? Have another opinion entirely? Let us know by casting your vote in this week's Debate Friday poll:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Coach answers the question: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed quarterback?

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from both the defense and offense during the week seventeen game against Jacksonville. Belichick also speaks to the performance for the kickoff team.

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Get an inside look at the Patriots 50-10 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

How Patriots could clinch AFC's No. 1 seed and AFC East title in Week 18

NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Mike Giardi and Brian Baldinger discuss how the New England Patriots could clinch the AFC's number one seed and AFC East title in Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season.

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.

Cameron Achord on Ivan Fears 1/4: "He's ready to go everyday"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising