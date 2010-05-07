Debate Friday: Rookie Impact

Now that the NFL Draft and New England's rookie mini-camp have come and gone, we've had our first chance to evaluate the Patriots fresh crop of new players, from first-round selection Devin McCourty to undrafted free agent Buddy Farnham.

No matter where they were drafted, or if they were drafted at all, every rookie, at this point, is in the same boat – having to learn the Patriots system from square one. Each, therefore, has an equal opportunity to make the team by showing what they can do on the field and how quickly they can absorb the overwhelming amount of information they've just been fed.

They've only been in uniform for four practices, but this year's rookie class has a lot of promise. It may be a bit early to start considering this question, but Team PFW couldn't help but look a ways ahead in this week's Debate Friday.

Which Patriots rookie will have the biggest impact in 2010?

Read the arguments from the PFW writers, then cast your vote in this week's poll.

Erik Scalavino says, "Cornerback Devin McCourty …"