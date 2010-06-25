Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 09 - 03:20 PM | Tue Feb 14 - 11:55 AM

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Debate Friday: Will Brady retire a Patriot?

With Tom Brady's contract status still up in the air, the PFW writers examine the QB's future.

Jun 25, 2010 at 06:00 AM
brady_hoyer_warmup.jpg


We've entered that slowest of slow periods on the NFL calendar, when mini-camps end, summer begins, and the new football season feels like it'll never get here.

And judging by the feedback from fans and stories in the media, it sometimes seems like Tom Brady and the Patriots agreeing on a new contract will never get here. The silver lining is that the lack of news about the franchise QB's has provided us with great fodder for this week's Debate Friday question.

Will Tom Brady finish his playing career with the Patriots?

(And no, leaving to play for another team and then signing a one-day contract to retire ceremonially as a Patriot doesn't count. We mean, will he play his last NFL game in a Patriots uniform?)

Read the arguments by the writers of Patriots Football Weekly, then cast your vote in this week's poll.

Paul Perillo says, "Yes …"

Basically this question comes down to whether or not you believe Tom Brady will re-sign with the Patriots at some point before the 2011 season. I think he will.

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2010 season but I don't believe he will ever hit the open market. The Patriots will re-sign him before that, probably before the season even begins. Brady's just too important to the franchise to think otherwise.

In addition to his abundant exploits on the field, Brady is worth much more than that to the organization as a whole. He's a marquee player at the marquee position and that's the most valuable asset any franchise can have. Without a true centerpiece to build around, teams struggle to establish their identity and generally have a hard time winning and keeping fans in the seats.

Brady plays a big part of doing both in New England. Even in his 11th season he's still one of the best quarterbacks in football and he proved last season that he has plenty left to offer. He has said he plans on playing well into his late-30s and there's no reason to doubt him. So giving him a long-term extension would make sense for both sides.

Another factor that should keep Brady here is Bill Belichick. Brady has often said that Belichick is the best in the business. Therefore, why would he want to play for anyone else?

If the Patriots want to keep him and Brady doesn't want to leave, why would anyone feel that he wouldn't finish his career in New England?
~ PP

Erik Scalavino says, "No …"

Well, Paul, it doesn't come down to whether or not you believe Brady will re-sign before 2011 … because I agree that he will. But when that contract ends, will Brady still have the desire to play, and if so, will the Patriots still want him?

Brady's boyhood football idol, Joe Montana, was Mr. 49er, right? He'd won four Super Bowls, was a consensus Hall of Fame player, had nothing to prove in his career … yet, he still wanted to play football. San Fran wanted to hand the keys over to Steve Young, so Montana went to Kansas City to finish his career.

Today, we have Brett Favre as the latest example of a player who'll always be remembered as the face of one franchise while he plays for someone else. Heck, you can even throw Jason Taylor in the mix now, come to think of it.

There are plenty of other historical examples, too. Joe Namath with the Rams. Emmitt Smith with the Cardinals. Tony Dorsett with the Broncos. Jerry Rice with the Raiders/Seahawks/Broncos. Just when you think your team's best player would never, ever, ever leave you … he does.

Paul also brought up the Belichick factor. Why would Brady want to play for anyone other than Bill? Easy – if Belichick didn't want him anymore. Remember, Bill had no trouble saying 'So long' to New England's previous face-of-the-franchise 10 years ago – just one year after Drew Bledsoe signed a 10-year extension with the Pats, oh, by the way – because, as Belichick is famous for saying, it's better to get rid of a guy too soon than too late.

As competitive as I know Brady is on the field, you can be sure, if that scenario comes to pass with him, he'll want to prove to everyone that he's still got it.
~ ES

Now it's your turn!Let us know what you think by voting in this week's PFW Debate Friday poll.

http://polldaddy.com/poll/3393238/

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Cody Davis brings 'Cody's Gamers' full circle with hospital visit

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 announced at NFL Honors

Various members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduce cornerback Ronde Barber, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, left tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown on Tom Brady's Retirement

Troy Brown reflects on the news of Tom Brady retiring, and looks back at his storied football career.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising