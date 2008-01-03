Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 27 - 12:00 AM | Tue May 31 - 11:57 PM

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

During bye, Pats focus on 'most important' team

The Patriots return to practice for the first time in 2008. With no playoff opponent in sight yet, New England is focusing on fundamentals at practice this week.

Jan 03, 2008 at 06:00 AM

For the first time since their Super Bowl winning season in 2004, the Patriots are in the playoffs and aren't playing on Wild Card Weekend.

That gives them the enviable opportunity to focus on their next opponent … or does it?

"We're going to take these couple days and try to emphasize and work on the team that's most important, and that's our team, and do the best we can to try to improve our situation heading into next week," head coach Bill Belichick revealed during his first press conference of the new year.

Of course, it would be difficult and time consuming to prepare for whichever team comes to Gillette Stadium next Saturday, because it could be any one of three teams who play this weekend: 4-seed Pittsburgh, 5-seed Jacksonville, or 6-seed Tennessee.

"We know that whoever we play is an outstanding team," Belichick added. "Once we know who we're playing, [we'll] certainly turn it all toward that opponent. There's certainly a lot of generic and fundamental things that we can improve on and that's where we'll try to put our emphasis this week."

His players echoed those sentiments when reporters were invited into the Patriots locker room Thursday.

"We're just worried about us. Trying to find ways to get better," RB Laurence Maroney said. "Trying to tighten up some loose screws in our offense and defense and worry about what the Patriots can do to get better."

"For you to think that you have everything down, and you're going to be OK for the next week, that's being complacent," LB Junior Seau observed. "We're never going to be complacent. We're going to drive each other, to make sure we get better every day."

Of the 12 teams in the playoffs, New England has played and beaten half of them during the regular season. Does that hold any advantage at all if a rematch takes place this month?

"You get a feel for them. You know some of the things they're going to do," Maroney conceded. "You've already scouted them before, so it'll make this scouting report a little bit easier because you already know what to prepare for."

Maroney also acknowledged he'd be interested in watching the games this weekend, just to get a head start on preparing for who New England will play next weekend. For Belichick, the approach is a bit different.

"I'm not real big on TV scouting. It's hard to see the game from the coaching standpoint, the way we need to see it. But it's interesting to see how it goes. It's AFC playoffs, so we're interested in that, but we'll wait until we get the game tapes and break those down rather than try to break it down off TV."

A reporter jokingly asked if Belichick might catch the games at a sports bar this weekend. The coach played along.

"Yeah, that's kind of what I was thinking," he replied with a smile. "Maybe hit a couple of them - first half, second half. Get a different flavor for it."

Thursday Practice Notebook

No doubt due in part to the frigid New England weather (sunny, but temps in the teens), the Patriots practiced inside their practice bubble behind Gillette Stadium. The team was in full pads and broke into positional drills after stretching.

Five players were absent from practice Thursday: FB Kyle Eckel, CB Ellis Hobbs, T Nick Kaczur, CB Asante Samuel, and DL Ty Warren. Hobbs, Samuel, and Kaczur were all spotted in the locker room prior to practice, and each talked at least briefly to some members of the media.

On a positive note, TE Kyle Brady returned to practice for the first time in weeks. He'd been out with a foot injury.

Two players won the coveted black practice-player-of-the-week jerseys: DL Santonio Thomas and OL Billy Yates.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games

In honor of National Foster Child Month, Patriots defensive back Cody Davis hosted 65 local foster children and their families at Helix Gaming Center at Patriot Place for an afternoon of playing video games alongside Patriots players. The event was part of Cody's Gamers, a program that Davis created to provide memorable experiences for youth throughout the community.

Highlights from Day 1 of Patriots OTAs

Check out highlights from Day 1 of the Patriots offseason workout program as Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, Mack Wilson, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne & more New England players return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields for the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 5/23: "Just trying to get everyone comfortable with what they are doing"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, and others address the media following their first OTA on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Mac Jones 5/23: "We have a great group of guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Christian Barmore 5/23: "I'm really excited to be back"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising