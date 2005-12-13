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Eagles promote QB Hall from practice squad

A day after putting Pro Bowl running back Brian Westbrook on injured reserve, the Philadelphia Eagles signed practice squad quarterback Andy Hall to take his place.

Dec 13, 2005 at 01:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA (Dec. 13, 2005) -- A day after putting Pro Bowl running back Brian Westbrook on injured reserve, the Philadelphia Eagles signed practice squad quarterback Andy Hall to take his place.

Hall, a second-year player out of Delaware who spent all of last season on the Eagles' practice squad, has been on and off the roster this year while the team struggled with injuries.

Westbrook was the fourth of the Eagles' Pro Bowl performers to go on IR in a month, joining quarterback Donovan McNabb, cornerback Lito Sheppard and tackle Tra Thomas.

The Eagles also signed rookie tight end Jonas Crafts to the practice squad.

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