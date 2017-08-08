Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 29 - 03:45 PM | Thu Jul 06 - 11:55 AM

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

Fan Club of the Month: New England Patriots Fans of New Orleans

For this fan club down south, finding the right location helped unite Patriots fan in Saints country.

Aug 08, 2017 at 06:02 AM
lauren-williams-headshot2015
Lauren Williams

Lifestyle Staff Writer

42_1480882588346.jpg

Sometimes all it takes is change in venue for things to take off for a fan club. For fans of the New England Patriot Fans of New Orleans, stumbling upon the American Sports Saloon in the French Quarter helped boost the number of people who stop by to watch Patriots games with them.

Deep in Saints country, the club's move from bar to bar made it tough finding consistent crowds to show up with them every Sunday. With bars dedicating sound to the Saints games, the club found their options limited.  About a year ago, club president Thadius Devine stumbled upon American Sports Saloon, owned by Robert Mendoza and by the end of the season, the club averaged 60 to 100 people from week to week.

"They've given us dedicated sound and what not, and the owners have been awesome," Thadius said. "I mean they've liked our group ever since we've been coming there, so it's been good."

20161218_182445.jpg

Not only has finding the bar helped them to increase the number of people watching with them, it has also given Thadius a partner. For Robert, helping the club grow proved to be a no-brainer. With ties to New England after graduating from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he wants to give Patriots fans watching the games in New Orleans a unique experience and a comfortable atmosphere for them to celebrate the team.

The two now split the duties of leading a fan club. While Thadius works to interact with members of the club by welcoming them in and communicating with them on a day-to-day basis, Robert works promote the club and their activities on social media, as well as the Patriots Fan Club and Bar Registry.

Along with promoting the club on social media, Thadius and Robert found that the location of the bar played a big role in enticing people to come out on game day. Right on the edge of the French Quarter, locals and visitors have a number of reasons to stop by. Fans that live in the area won't have to venture too far, and fans who visit the city from other parts of the country have the option to explore one of New Orleans' oldest neighborhoods.

img_20151015_193928_01.jpg

With fans from the city and out-of-towners hanging out together, they quickly find connections that they wouldn't have expected.

"It became interesting to see. The locals would be here and suddenly you would hear somebody yell out a name across the room and it would be like somebody who had moved here to New Orleans or maybe some neighbor or friend of a neighbor," Robert said.

The club hopes to share that camaraderie with the rest of Patriots Nation when they descend on the city for the matchup against the Saints in September. On Friday night, fans can gather at the American Sports Saloon, where they can hang out upstairs with fans of New England sports teams and enjoy some of the specials available for the night.  Sunday, the club will cohost a tailgate before the game with the Patriots Tailgate group.

"I really like that we have people in other states that tell us they're coming back on a particular day and time and that they're coming to visit us," Thadius said. "I would like to continue that sort of camaraderie or friendship throughout different states and the desire to return to meet up with us when they do return to New Orleans."

Interested in joining or starting your own fan club? Check out our Fan Club and Bar Registry.

Related Content

news

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

The New England native won the PGA TOUR event he grew up attending, and says fans made him feel like he was playing at Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots honor Sandy Polimeno as 2022 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

'Some people ask if our family goes to church on Sundays. We respond that Gillette Stadium is our church!'

news

On This Day: Fans recall setting season ticket sales record in snowstorm after Krafts purchased Patriots

No one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come that snowy day in February of 1994.

news

How Matthew Judon's pregame tradition made Patriots fan's first NFL game special

Nolan Urick finally had a chance to attend his first NFL game to see his favorite team play. Without knowing it, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon gave him the experience of a lifetime.

news

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Jones honored seven-year-old Robbie Klein for My Cause My Cleats in his rookie season. On Tuesday after training camp, the two got to meet in person for the first time.

news

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Jack Berringer couldn't believe his luck when Devin McCourty gave him one of his cleats after practice.

news

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Ben Lepper brought the energy when he announced Tyquan Thornton's name at the 2022 NFL Draft. That moment came full circle for the two at training camp Friday.

news

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Grayson Murphy may only be in kindergarten, but he's a seasoned pro when it comes to getting a players attention at training camp.

news

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

After two long years, New England fans finally were back to take in the sights and sounds of Patriots

news

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

The New England Patriots announced the official revival of their red throwback uniforms Wednesday. Here's how it was received.

news

Why one Myra Kraft Community MVP is celebrating more than Pride Month

Jimmy Giddings has volunteered countless hours to the Boys & Girls Club of Wakefield. Thanks to a donation from the Kraft family and Patriots Foundation, he'll now have help creating programing to confront the rise in anxiety and self-harm among LGBTQI+ youth.

news

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

The New England Patriots logo will be represented well on Alexa Pano's golf bag while she competes in the first major of her new professional golf career.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Jayson Tatum, Lil Baby join Patriots for Fanatics 'Merch Madness'

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising