Fan Club of the Month: New England Patriots Fans of New Orleans

With fans from the city and out-of-towners hanging out together, they quickly find connections that they wouldn't have expected.

"It became interesting to see. The locals would be here and suddenly you would hear somebody yell out a name across the room and it would be like somebody who had moved here to New Orleans or maybe some neighbor or friend of a neighbor," Robert said.

The club hopes to share that camaraderie with the rest of Patriots Nation when they descend on the city for the matchup against the Saints in September. On Friday night, fans can gather at the American Sports Saloon, where they can hang out upstairs with fans of New England sports teams and enjoy some of the specials available for the night. Sunday, the club will cohost a tailgate before the game with the Patriots Tailgate group.

"I really like that we have people in other states that tell us they're coming back on a particular day and time and that they're coming to visit us," Thadius said. "I would like to continue that sort of camaraderie or friendship throughout different states and the desire to return to meet up with us when they do return to New Orleans."