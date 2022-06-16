Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir 

Retired linebacker Tully Banta-Cain won two Super Bowl rings during his time with the New England Patriots, and it appears he's still chasing championships. This time, on a different stage.
He and fellow members of the NFL Players Chorus performed on Tuesday's nationally televised episode of America's Got Talent, advancing to the next round of the competition after singing "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers.
Notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell made them work for it, though, requesting an acapella rendition to better gauge the group's harmonization. That secured three unanimous "yes" votes from Cowell and fellow judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.
"I can tell you really want to win," Cowell remarked after the performance, "and I love that."
Led by former Carolina Panthers safety Cameron Newton, the NFL Players Choir was officially formed in 2008 and is comprised of several current and former players. They perform annually at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, and recently sang the National Anthem at this year's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.
Banta-Cain was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, winning two Super Bowls with the team before his departure in free agency before the 2007 season. He returned for the 2009-10 season, and more than 10 years later, will look to earn a new title.