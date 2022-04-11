Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

There will be a number of new faces in Foxboro this season, with the Patriots making a few moves since the start of NFL Free Agency.
The first week saw veterans like Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, James White and Trey Brown all re-sign with the Patriots, while additions like Ty Montgomery, Terrance Mitchell, and Mack Wilson joined as free agents or via trade.
That's not all, though. Two more former first-round draft picks were acquired last week, with the Patriots signing defensive back Jabrill Peppers and trading for DeVante Parker in a deal with the division-rival Miami Dolphins.
Here are some fun facts about the newest Patriots:
Jabrill Peppers, DB
Age: 26; Height: 5-11; Weight: 213 lbs.
College: Michigan
The five-year NFL veteran was drafted No. 25 overall by the Cleveland Browns before getting sent to the New York Giants in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. Peppers played college football at Michigan after maintaining a 3.8 G.P.A. through high school and modeling his game after Wolverine legend Charles Woodson. In addition to his many talents, the New Jersey native used to rap and has a relationship with the group Naughty by Nature through his father. The safety has experience returning punts and was named a special teams captain with the Giants under Joe Judge.
DeVante Parker, WR
Age: 28; Height: 6-3; Weight: 218 lbs.
College: Louisville
Parker grew up in Kentucky where he was a three-sport star in football, track, and basketball. His father, Anthony Shelman, played running back at Louisville and Parker would follow in his dad's footsteps playing receiver for the Louisville Cardinals. He was drafted No. 14 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by Miami and spent the entirety of his career thus far with the Dolphins. Off the field, Parker is a cartoon enthusiast. He even launched his own show, "Uncle Vante," in 2020. The animated mini-series follows an animated version of Parker and his nephew, PeeWee Parker, focused on growth, maturation, and valuable life lessons. The show aired on his social media channels and featured a few cameos -- including NFL insider Adam Schefter and fellow Louisville-native D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves.