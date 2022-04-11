Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Parker grew up in Kentucky where he was a three-sport star in football, track, and basketball. His father, Anthony Shelman, played running back at Louisville and Parker would follow in his dad's footsteps playing receiver for the Louisville Cardinals. He was drafted No. 14 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by Miami and spent the entirety of his career thus far with the Dolphins. Off the field, Parker is a cartoon enthusiast. He even launched his own show, "Uncle Vante," in 2020. The animated mini-series follows an animated version of Parker and his nephew, PeeWee Parker, focused on growth, maturation, and valuable life lessons. The show aired on his social media channels and featured a few cameos -- including NFL insider Adam Schefter and fellow Louisville-native D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves.