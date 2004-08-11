Gillette Stadium Concessions General Manager / Operations Manager

The Concessions General / Operations Manager is responsible for managing all facets concessions operations including development of operations policies and procedures, POS systems administration, staff recruitment and training, management and administration of event day operations. Long range planning based on trends, sales patterns, service levels, and other broad based criteria. This position will be responsible for managing 10 full time staff and a part-time work force of 2000.
Requisite Experience:
Qualified applicants must have a minimum of 3 years management experience in an NHL Arena, MLB Ballpark, NFL Stadium or similar venue as a General Manager or Assistant General Manager. Qualified applicants will possess outstanding organizational, leadership, communication and analytical skills. Candidate should have experience with P&L accountability. Must be proficient with MS applications and knowledgeable in concessions POS systems (preferably Tangent).