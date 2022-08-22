Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

"I tell people this: dry heat if I'm in the shade it's pretty cool but I live in Florida now. If it's 90 degrees and you're in the shade it's still 90 degrees; You're burning up and sweating. Here if you're in the shade and you can cool off a little bit," said Guy.

From the bus ride from the airport to the hotel, Guy was amazed by how much his hometown had changed since he grew up but one thing that hadn't changed is the mental memory of how to prepare yourself to endure playing in extreme temperatures.

"It gets a lot hotter it gets to like 110 but being out here practicing you do get used to the heat here and there. It's just enduring, understanding, and getting in the mindset that this is what you have to go through during those hot days when you're going against the teams in the desert," said the veteran defensive lineman.