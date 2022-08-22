Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

If you've never been to Nevada and you're wondering what to expect coming from a state with humidity to one with dry heat; Lawrence Guy and Rhamondre Stevenson have you covered.
Guy and Stevenson, both Nevada natives, are ecstatic to be back home for the Patriots second round of joint practices.
"I tell people this: dry heat if I'm in the shade it's pretty cool but I live in Florida now. If it's 90 degrees and you're in the shade it's still 90 degrees; You're burning up and sweating. Here if you're in the shade and you can cool off a little bit," said Guy.
From the bus ride from the airport to the hotel, Guy was amazed by how much his hometown had changed since he grew up but one thing that hadn't changed is the mental memory of how to prepare yourself to endure playing in extreme temperatures.
"It gets a lot hotter it gets to like 110 but being out here practicing you do get used to the heat here and there. It's just enduring, understanding, and getting in the mindset that this is what you have to go through during those hot days when you're going against the teams in the desert," said the veteran defensive lineman.
Being back home reminded Rhamondre Stevenson of his time as an athlete at Centennial High School in Las Vegas when he played running back but also dabbled in playing defensive back too. Although the second-year running back is looking forward to being reunited with his family and friends that still reside in the Centennial area, his focus is on getting better during the joint practices.
"I think it's good preparation being out in the sun. It's a little hotter here than in Boston. So I think it's a step but when you get in that heat for real it's just something you have to deal with," said Stevenson.
When Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick addressed the media before the start of practice he was on the same wavelength as Stevenson in regards to playing in the desert.
"Nothing we can do about it. This is what it is. We're not going anywhere. We're here. We'll embrace it," said Belichick.
Outside of practicing in a different environment, Belichick is looking forward to the team improving its fundamentals and being able to adjust while facing different types of players and guys with different skills. After two productive practices with the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, the Patriots now await their next opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders.