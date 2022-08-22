Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Aug 22 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Patriots release TE Dalton Keene

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/22: "Everybody is here to do their best"

Patriots Release Two Players

After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Good to see our players compete tonight"

Standout Patriots make roster push vs. Panthers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Panthers vs. Patriots highlights | Preseason Week 2

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy and Rhamondre Stevenson return home to Nevada for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aug 22, 2022 at 07:13 PM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).

If you've never been to Nevada and you're wondering what to expect coming from a state with humidity to one with dry heat; Lawrence Guy and Rhamondre Stevenson have you covered.

Guy and Stevenson, both Nevada natives, are ecstatic to be back home for the Patriots second round of joint practices.

"I tell people this: dry heat if I'm in the shade it's pretty cool but I live in Florida now. If it's 90 degrees and you're in the shade it's still 90 degrees; You're burning up and sweating. Here if you're in the shade and you can cool off a little bit," said Guy.

From the bus ride from the airport to the hotel, Guy was amazed by how much his hometown had changed since he grew up but one thing that hadn't changed is the mental memory of how to prepare yourself to endure playing in extreme temperatures.

"It gets a lot hotter it gets to like 110 but being out here practicing you do get used to the heat here and there. It's just enduring, understanding, and getting in the mindset that this is what you have to go through during those hot days when you're going against the teams in the desert," said the veteran defensive lineman.

Being back home reminded Rhamondre Stevenson of his time as an athlete at Centennial High School in Las Vegas when he played running back but also dabbled in playing defensive back too. Although the second-year running back is looking forward to being reunited with his family and friends that still reside in the Centennial area, his focus is on getting better during the joint practices.

Related Links

"I think it's good preparation being out in the sun. It's a little hotter here than in Boston. So I think it's a step but when you get in that heat for real it's just something you have to deal with," said Stevenson.

When Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick addressed the media before the start of practice he was on the same wavelength as Stevenson in regards to playing in the desert.

"Nothing we can do about it. This is what it is. We're not going anywhere. We're here. We'll embrace it," said Belichick.

Outside of practicing in a different environment, Belichick is looking forward to the team improving its fundamentals and being able to adjust while facing different types of players and guys with different skills. After two productive practices with the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, the Patriots now await their next opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders.

lv-practice-20220822-2-wm-ds
Photo by David Silverman

Related Content

news

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

With the injury to rookie Tyquan Thornton, Humphrey will get more opportunities this week in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

The Patriots defense looks faster at the second level this season.

news

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

The Patriots starting offense and defense saw the field in a game for the first time this season.

news

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

With the latest edition of Madden NFL set to release on August 19, we're getting a look how the Patriots' ratings stack up.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 2

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Here is a rundown of everything we saw at joint practices this week.

news

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 2 of joint practices

Panthers team reporter, Kristen Balboni, shares CB Jaycee Horn's respect for QB Mac Jones and the Patriots receivers.

news

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

After two days of joint practices with the Panthers, the Patriots offense is starting to come to life.

news

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Agholor made the play of the day in Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers.

news

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/22

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Practice Heats Up In Vegas

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Lawrence Guy, Jakobi Meyers, and more address the media on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 8/22: "When you get in that heat for real, it's just something you gotta deal with"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, August 22nd, 2022.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey 8/22: "I'm on my way, I'm not there yet"

Patriots wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey addresses the media on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 8/22: "You have to learn from your mistakes"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Jonnu Smith 8/22: "I think it's a great opportunity for us to, you know, really dial in on the mental side of things"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Monday, August 22nd, 2022..

Jakobi Meyers 8/22: "We know what's coming. We know when it's coming"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers​ addresses the media on Monday, August 22nd, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising