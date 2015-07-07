Junior and Patriots Cheerleaders Attend Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50

The Patriots Cheerleaders, Junior Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot joined guests at Gillette Stadium to participate in the annual Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 5k and 10k Run and Celebration on Friday, July 3. The event included a Kids Fun Run, a 5k and 10k race, and even a spectacular fireworks show to conclude the night. This year, the event benefitted the Kraft Center for Community Health, which aims to improve health care in our communities.

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot on the field to cheer on and congratulate runners as they crossed the finish line at the 50 yard line. Patriots Cheerleaders Bridget, Allison, Lasondra and Victoria even joined in on the action and ran the 5k race. This event was the first of many of our community co-appearances as part of our 2015 Junior Patriots Cheerleaders program. To learn more about the program, click here.