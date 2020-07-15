Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 10:37 AM

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika

Jennifer Sullivan

Patriots Cheerleaders Staff

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others. Whether she is helping in the community, performing on stage as a competitive dancer, being a princess for candidates in the Miss RI Scholarship Organization, or playing soccer, Anika shares her smile to help and celebrate others.

Along with her family, Anika supports Good Night Lights for Hasbro Children's Hospital, the Special Olympics Penguin Plunge, Toys for Toys, Treats for Troops, RI Food Bank, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Ronald McDonald House. Most recently, Anika has donated several of her paintings to a local nursing home to remind residents that they have not been forgotten during this difficult time.

Anika has also kept her light-hearted spirit up by keeping busy at home with her family. She organizes lessons for her family to play school, where she is the teacher. Anika choreographs dance routines for her mother, father and grandmother to learn during "dance class". She also enjoys baking and playing games with her whole family.

Kudos to you Anika!

