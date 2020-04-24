Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots Unfiltered's 2022 draft forecast

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

New England and Houston trade selection choices

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Ava Joy

Apr 24, 2020 at 01:31 PM
writer-profile-jennifer-sullivan
Jennifer Sullivan

Patriots Cheerleaders Staff

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Ava Joy is extremely hard working and determined. This year she made the honor roll both terms and was named a Peer Leader at her middle school. At CheerFactor, she was the youngest member of the World's Level 6 Team (elite top level in All-Star Cheer).

2500x1406-promo-ava-2

Ava came to her parents over the last month and said that she wanted to start a business to help those in need. That idea quickly evolved into LoveAmerica Brands (loveamericabrands.com) which launched on April 9. Her first product, the LoveAmerica bracelet, is handmade at her kitchen table. To date, Ava has made and sold over 150 bracelets and has raised $1,000.00 for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. She hopes that her efforts will help us all get through this crisis together.

Ava3
Ava1

