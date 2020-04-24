Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Ava Joy

Ava came to her parents over the last month and said that she wanted to start a business to help those in need. That idea quickly evolved into LoveAmerica Brands (loveamericabrands.com) which launched on April 9. Her first product, the LoveAmerica bracelet, is handmade at her kitchen table. To date, Ava has made and sold over 150 bracelets and has raised $1,000.00 for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. She hopes that her efforts will help us all get through this crisis together.