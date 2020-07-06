Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 12:46 PM

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Jennifer Sullivan

Patriots Cheerleaders Staff

Before Regan's junior year of high school and competitive dance team classes went remote, Sterling Academy of Dance was able to hold their 2nd annual Competition Gala where the dancers performed their competition routines for friends and family to launch the season. Regan's performance won 1st place for large group as well as an invitation to Nationals.

IMG_6751

Regan and her family also went out to the local reservoir to pick up litter after an influx of visitors to the area. She filled two full trash bags!

IMG_6749

Regan's school also held a virtual spirit week where all community members were encouraged to show support for essential workers by wearing blue hearts for hope. Regan used her Junior Patriots Cheerleaders poms to help spread cheer.

Kudos to you Regan!

Related Content

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Maddison
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Maddison

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Maddison is an avid softball player. Her team went undefeated this past fall! She is anxiously awaiting the start of the new season.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah

When Junior Cheerleader Hannah's school closed at the start of the pandemic, she and her mom decided to start a Kindness Rocks project for their neighborhood.
Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria & Dana Contribute to COVID-19 Pandemic Response
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria & Dana Contribute to COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria and Dana are doing their part to help with the response to the coronavirus and its effect on our local community. 
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Lacey
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Lacey

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Lacey has been keeping very busy during these uncertain times.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Mia
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Mia

Mia Velez is an 8-year old Junior Patriots Cheerleader and a Masconomet Youth Cheerleader.
Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey & Emily Virtually Graduate
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey & Emily Virtually Graduate

Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey and Emily celebrated their college graduations a little differently than expected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kallie
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kallie

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Kallie donated all of her birthday money to a charity in Australia while they battled devastating wildfires.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Shaye & Mackenzie
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Shaye & Mackenzie

Shaye and Mackenzie handed out 96 bottles of sanitizer to those in need in their community. 
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Ava Joy
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Ava Joy

Ava came to her parents over the last month and said that she wanted to start a business to help those in need.
Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now - Kimberly Mello
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now - Kimberly Mello

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Kimberly Mello. Kimberly was a Patriots Cheerleader in the 2003-2004 season.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kianna and Riley
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kianna and Riley

10 year old Riley's artwork won 1st place at the Deerfield Fair this past fall and her amazing creativity and skills landed her artwork on the front cover of her elementary school's yearbook.

Latest News

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

