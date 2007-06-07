Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Dec 15 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Mini camp notebook: Day 3, Belichick wraps up

Jun 07, 2007 at 08:00 AM

It was perhaps the most humorous moment of mini camp.

While rookies ran plays on one practice field, veterans ran sprints on the other. It's customary at the end of a Patriots mini camp practice, but this time, head coach Bill Belichick seemed to be riding the offensive line particularly hard.

About half way through, in a show of solidarity, the linemen held hands with the guy next to them as they ran. In their extra-large white uniforms, they looked like an oversized paper cutout lumbering across the field.

Several players, and more than a few reporters, got a chuckle out of the sight.

[

belichick_8164.jpg

]()Asked after Thursday's practice about the apparent extra conditioning, Belichick responded, "Well, it's that time of year, yeah."

The time of year when making progress is about as much as any NFL coach could expect from his team. And it sounds as if Belichick's expectations have been met.

"It's not perfect but it's better than it was," was how he assessed his team's performance in this week's mini camp.

"We've done, not all we can do, but we've done a lot, and we're a lot further ahead than we were three weeks ago when we came off the offseason program," he continued. "We've got a lot of our system installed, we're working a lot of players, a lot of different combinations…obviously we've got a long way to go."

But he warned against reading too much into what takes place on the field at this time of year.

"It's not so much an evaluation camp as it is a teaching camp and trying to get everybody to understand not only what they're doing but the overall concept of the play.

"We put in new stuff every day, then we come out and run it, and we correct it the next day, and run it the next day and see if we can improve on it and get it right. Based on that, I'd say we made progress."

Mini camp is now over, but the offseason program will continue for many players for a couple of more weeks.

"This is still an important time coming up between now and training camp," Belichick observed, "for the players to train, be in top condition, and work on some of the things that we've gone over in the past three weeks."

Mini camp consists of non-contact drills, so players wear helmets only during these practices. But that will change the next time they set foot on the field with their teammates. That's why Belichick is so concerned about how well-conditioned all his players, not just his o-line, are now and will be next month.

"There's a difference between coming out here and running in mini camp, and running in pads on a competitive level in training camp. So, we'll see what happens when we come to that point."

Training camp begins Friday, July 27 at 8:45 a.m. sharp.

Day 3 Notes

· Safety James Sanders made his first mini camp appearance on the practice field Thursday. He was the only notable missing player who returned to action, though his involvement in the workout was limited.

· Defensive lineman Richard Seymour, cornerback Asante Samuel, safety Brandon Meriweather, wide receiver Chad Jackson, and tight end David Thomas did not participate in any mini camp practices this week.

· One new player joined the squad Thursday. C.J. Jones, a wide receiver from the University of Iowa, wore number 2 and appeared to take part in all activities.

[

gaffney_6614.jpg

]()· For the second day in a row, wide receiver Jabar Gaffney broke away from the secondary coverage and caught a long touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

· Randy Moss makes even the tough passes look easy to catch. At one point in 7-on-7 work, cornerback Chad Scott looked like he was in position to intercept an out pass along the sideline. But Moss used his long reach and good hands to steal it from him.

· Ellis Hobbs picked off a Tom Brady pass, intended for Reche Caldwell, during the 7-on-7 period.

· Linebacker Junior Seau made a nice defensive play in the end zone at one point, tipping away a sure touchdown pass.

· Second-year tight end Garrett Mills made yet another impressive TD catch during full squad scrimmaging. He's had at least one such catch every day this week.

· Caldwell usually has good hands, but he showed he also has a good arm. During quarterback drills, Caldwell jumped in an lofted a nice, spiraling throw 40 yards downfield.

· After an up-and-down Wednesday practice, punter Josh Miller looked like his old self again. Most of his punts were the classic high, arching, tight spirals that traveled at least 50 yards.

· Stephen Gostkowski looked strong on kickoffs, sending many of them about 70 yards. The Patriots worked for a while on kickoff coverage at the beginning of practice.

· Gostkowski made nearly every field goal he attempted when working with just his snapper and holder. In team field goal work, he missed only one. Miller and backup quarterback Matt Cassel have alternated as Gostkowski's holder in practice this week.

[

welker_kick_6647.jpg

]()· When Gostkowski was finished, the coaches replaced him with wide receiver Wes Welker, who was 1-for-2 from about 30 yards out. "It was impressive," Gostkowski commented afterwards. "I doubt he's kicked in a while." A few seasons ago, Welker made a field goal and kicked extra points versus New England when he played for Miami. Gostkowski then lobbied to trade places with Welker. "Maybe next time, I can line up and get a catch from Tom as a receiver," he told reporters.

· What's with these former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks and drop-kicks? After practice, the Pats four QBs tried making some drop-kick field goals. The one who split the uprights: Vinny Testaverde, reminiscent of Doug Flutie's famous boot two years ago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakob Johnson 12/14: "Every day is a different challenge in the NFL"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jakob Johnson Celebrates 1000 NFL Snaps

Robert Kraft presents a ceremonial football to Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson for playing in 1,000 regular season snaps in the NFL. Jakob is the third player in the International Pathway program to reach this milestone in his NFL career.

Devin McCourty 12/14: "It'll be a battle of wills on Saturday night"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Christian Barmore 12/14: "I love being the enemy"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats: Jonathan Jones honors his aunt

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones unveils his My Cause My Cleats which are dedicated to his aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 7, 2020.

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising