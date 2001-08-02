Morning notes, team at stadium tonight

Linebacker Roman Phifer is at Bryant College undergoing physicals and tests, but no contract has been agreed upon yet, according to New England Head Coach Bill Belichick.

It was reported that Phifer was set to go with the Patriots, but that is not the case. The linebacker played for the New York Jets the last two seasons and is familiar with the system Belichick likes to employ. If he does sign, the team will have to make another roster move to clear a spot.

No pads for morning practice

Belichick ran his players through a no-pads workout Thursday morning. The practice did not last very long, and the players did not have to go hard.

There was a lot of work done in the short passing game, namely screen plays. Also worked on was multi-tight end sets, punt blocking and recovering squib kick. New England will not have an afternoon session. The team will be at Foxboro Stadium tonight for a practice, but it will be closed to the general public.

Klemm to miss a couple days

The elbow injury for offensive lineman Adrian Klemm does not appear to be too serious. Belichick said Klemm should only miss a couple days of practice. Klemm was injured during a goal line drill when he was blocking for running back Antowain Smith. Smith ran into Klemm's arm from behind, causing the injury.

With Klemm out, Josh Rawlings and Drew Inzer continued to rotate at left guard. Both also worked on the right side as well. Stephen Neal also worked on the right side of the offensive line, but Belichick said he will probably be back on defense for tonight's practice.

T-Buck doing well, but facing competition

Tebucky Jones has been working at free safety with the first unit throughout camp, and he is ahead of his play last season, according to Belichick. While the progress is encouraging and Jones has done well in camp, Belichick also said the spot has been pretty competitive thus far.