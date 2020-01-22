News Blitz 1/22: Senior Bowl stop for Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriots coaches are already back at work on the upcoming 2020 season. The picture above is of head coach Bill Belichick (wearing an outdated VII Rings visor… he, of course, has eight Super Bowl rings nowadays) at the Senior Bowl in Alabama, where some of the top draft-eligible college prospects are auditioning for NFL clubs this week. According to a reporter from The Athletic website, other members of the BB staff are there with him as well.