Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Feb 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 1/22: Senior Bowl stop for Patriots

Jan 22, 2020 at 10:52 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

20190122_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriots coaches are already back at work on the upcoming 2020 season. The picture above is of head coach Bill Belichick (wearing an outdated VII Rings visor… he, of course, has eight Super Bowl rings nowadays) at the Senior Bowl in Alabama, where some of the top draft-eligible college prospects are auditioning for NFL clubs this week. According to a reporter from The Athletic website, other members of the BB staff are there with him as well.

One coach who won't be there, at least not wearing Patriots garb, is Bret Bielema, who's said to be joining Joe Judge with the New York Giants. However, AL.com, a website that covers Alabama sports, tells us that a former Crimson Tide player who spent time on the Patriots' practice squad is set to join the football staff here in Foxborough. His role is unspecified.

There's also talk today of WR Julian Edelman having gone under the knife this month. We've got that and a couple other tidbits in an offseason Patriots Unfiltered Notebook

Meanwhile, a Boston Globe scribe is trying to make the case today that both the Super Bowl LIV-bound 49ers and last year's champion Patriots got what they wanted out of the trade involving QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Decide for yourself when you read his argument.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Al Michaels discusses Tom Brady's impact and legacy

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels discusses Tom Brady's impact and legacy.

Patriots vs. Rams highlights | Super Bowl LIII

Watch complete highlights from the Super Bowl LIII matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

NFL Throwback: Every Tom Brady playoff touchdown

Watch every touchdown by Tom Brady in the playoffs during his epic career.

Willie McGinest reacts to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement

NFL Network's Willie McGinest reacts to the official retirement announcement of his former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady.

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising