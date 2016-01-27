Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 1/27: Bill Belichick moving on

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Jan 27, 2016 at 02:22 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Slowly the thoughts surrounding the Patriots are starting to shift toward the offseason and the makeup of the 2016 roster. ESPNBoston.com looks at some of the team’s top free agents. Bill Belichick has already started the process as he’s in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl.

The Boston Herald says the Patriots have plenty of options to improve their offensive line. Success can be fleeting, says the

Youth and depth at running back, receiver and tackle are at the top of the list of needs according to MassLive.com.

CSNNE.com has Joe Cardona focused on his commitments to the Navy. Tom E. Curran says Dave DeGuglielmo took the fall but he wasn’t the lone problem.

Fans all across the country got to see Belichick paying respects to Peyton Manning following the game on Sunday but NFL Films camera got some of what was said. The Associated Press is reporting the NFL plans a thorough investigation of Manning's alleged HGH use.

No one, it seems, is interested in playing in the Pro Bowl … at least not the seven Patriots who were selected to go to Hawaii.

In Denver, Brady is still receiving praise. Running back C.J. Anderson told the quarterback he took inspiration from him after being undrafted.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising