News Blitz 1/8: Titans are coming to town

More than a decade ago, in the somewhat early stages of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady dynasty in New England, the Patriots hosted the Titans in a January 2004 playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

The two AFC foes will egage in postseason battle again this Saturday night, the Patriots still led by Belichick and Brady, while Tennessee is built around young quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Boston Globe takes a closer look at the Titans, who advance with a comeback, upset win over the Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend.

NBC Sports Boston writes that Patricia, who reportedly interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Cardinals, Giants and Lions over the weekend, will be entering a "whole new world" as a head coach. NBC Sports Boston also notes that the work of Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores -- who also reportedly interviewed for the Cardinals job over the weekend – hasn't gone unnoticed in New England. NBC Sports Boston observes that the Titans are coming to town this weekend.

NFL.com offers up 12 things we learned from four games over Wild Card Weekend.

CBS Boston writes that there are many reasons to believe the Patriots will wipe the floor with the Titans.

USA Today describes the Patriots as "rested, recharged and rankled" heading into their first playoff game.

SI.com has Patriots owner Robert Kraft responding to the recent ESPN story, and denying some key details in it.