News Blitz 10/1: Another Patriots trade and 'nothing tough about Tom Brady'

Bill Belichick's actions often speak louder and more clearly than his words.
Based on his pair of trades over the last week, the Patriots coach thought his defense needed to add some depth to its front seven.
Just a day after welcoming linebacker Jonathan Bostic to town from the Bears, New England made another deal by reportedly shipping veteran backup tight end Michael Hoomanawanui to the Saints in exchange for veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.
The Boston Globe details the deal that sent the "Hooman" to the Saints. The Globe looks at how Patrick Chung's versatility is helping the New England defense while the paper's Patriots notebook notes how familiarity is fueling the Tom Brady-led offense.
*Globe *columnist Dan Shaughnessy has plenty of Patriots references in a "picked up pieces" column.
The Boston Herald *blog notes that both Brady and Stephen Gostkowski earned player of the month honors for September. The *Herald has Rodney Harrison looking at how Rob Gronkowski's health could be in jeopardy late in Patriots blowout wins. The Herald Patriots notebook breaks down the Hoomanawanui for Hicks swap. The fan who ended up with Brady's 400th touchdown pass ball thanks to Danny Amendola got to meet the New England quarterback at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
The Providence Journal notes the Patriots released four players on Wednesday, three from the practice squad, including Kenbrell Thompkins. The ProJo also says that Dominique Easley's best is yet to come. Bye week plans were a big topic in the Gillette Stadium locker room on Wednesday, including Gronkowski's plan to "chill."
ESPNBoston.com gives its look at the Hoomanawanui/Hicks trade. Mike Reiss wonders how Hicks will adjust to his new scheme in New England. The site says Thompkins' release from the practice squad is a "surprise."
ESPN passes along Rex Ryan's view that the Patriots were "trying to embarrass" his Bills in New England's Week 2 win in Buffalo. ESPN's football power index projects the Patriots to win 12 games this season, just behind the Cardinals for best in the NFL at this point.
WEEI.com notes that regardless of the time of year Belichick is always ready to trade. WEEI.com also has former Ravens/Jets linebacker and current CBS analyst Bart Scott saying "there is nothing tough about Tom Brady."
CSNNE.com has Brady talking about the month of September.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune offers a look that Hicks trade from a Saints perspective.
The site fivethirtyeight.com says the Patriots are not going to go 16-0. Glad they cleared that up.