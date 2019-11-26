News Blitz 11/26: Pats-Cowboys grades, stacking up the defense

Jeff Howe of The Athletic does his best to pick just 10 memorable Patriots moments from the 2010's. Howe and Nick Underhill also present their Patriots team of the decade.

Mike Reiss of ESPN takes a deep dive into the complimentary football the Patriots are playing and how everyone contributes to an "Art of War" style victory over the Cowboys.

Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe takes a look at the Patriots success through the Bill Parcells prism. As always, tons of great quote from the Tuna.

Andrew Callahan hands out his grades from the Dallas game with the secondary not surprisingly leading the head of the class.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston presents his preview/review of the Pats-Cowboys games.