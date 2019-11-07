News Blitz 11/7: Bye week awards, former foes still believe in Pats

Darren Hartwell of NBCSports Boston relays a story from former defensive lineman Chris Canty, who says he hit Brady so hard he thought he'd put him out of the game only to see the quarterback bounce up and call the huddle. Canty said Brady earned his respect from that moment on.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media has an extensive film breakdown of the Patriots loss to the Ravens.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal attempts to pump the brakes on the excitement surrounding Mohamed Sanu's performance against the Ravens.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic hands out his Blitzies awards for the eighth year. Here were our Patriots Unfiltered Midseason-ish awards as well.

Nick Goss of NBCSports Boston has Deion Sanders still very much believing in the Patriots.

Andy Hart of WEEI lists off five strengths and five weaknesses of this Patriots team after nine games.