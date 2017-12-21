News Blitz 12/21: Develin!!!!!

The Patriots are coming off a big win, preparing for a rare late season AFC East battle with playoff ramifications and celebrating the team's four Pro Bowl selections.
Maybe the most notable of that group – which includes mainstays Tom Brady (13th Pro Bowl), Rob Gronkowski (5th) and Matthew Slater (7th) – is first-time Pro Bowler James Develin. The former practice squader and defensive lineman out of Brown has now ascended to a spot among the best in the game at his position.
The Boston Globe writes that the secret is out and the rest of the league knows just how good Develin is, and how well-respected he is in the New England locker room. The Globe also writes about wide receiver Kenny Britt as he tries to get up to speed with the Patriots complex playbook. As the teams prepare for a rematch, the *Globe *has Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White downplaying Buffalo looking for retribution against tight end Rob Gronkowski.
The Boston Herald asserts that there are still some flaws regarding this Patriots team that need to be fixed. The Herald notes that New England has bigger things to worry about than any possible Pro Bowl snubs. The Herald also looks at what the rookie corner White brings to the rematch, as well as Britt working his way into life in New England.
The Providence Journal writes that Develin's perseverance has paid dividends. The ProJo says Bill Belichick sees some Lawrence Taylor in Gronkowski. The ProJo also has Britt saying that being in New England has already blown away his expectations.
ESPNBoston.com looks back at the humble beginnings of Develin's professional football career. ESPNBoston.com passes along a fun GOAT story about Brady and Kurt Warner. The disciplined setting in New England reminds Britt of his time at Rutgers, writes ESPNBoston.com
ESPN has White saying the Bills must put Gronkowski's hit – one that earned him a one-game suspension – on the back burner this week.
WEEI.com has Develin and Slater reacting to the Pro Bowl honor.
NBC Sports Boston looks at the Bills and what they have to play for on Sunday. NBC Sports Boston also has Belichick talking about Gronkowski, Taylor and Slater.