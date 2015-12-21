News Blitz 12/21: Patriots experience some pain, some gain

The banged up Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium for Sunday afternoon's regular season home finale against Tennessee and took care of business in the 33-16 win over the Titans.

The victory pushed the Patriots to 12-2 on the season and, by the time the day ended, clinched the team a bye in the playoffs.

But as has seemingly been the case each game for weeks now, the win came with a cost. A team with an already long IR list and injury report saw Danny Amendola (knee), Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Patrick Chung (hip) limp off with injuries that caused the key contributors to sit out the remainder of the game. Other players, including Rob Gronkowksi and Brandon LaFell, seemed to also be dealing with some pain late in the win.

MassLive.com wonders if the Patriots could still sign veteran free agent Steven Jackson as the team could still use help in the backfield.

Iosefa told NESN.com that it felt good to hit somebody other than his Patriots teammates on the practice field.