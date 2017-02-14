Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Jul 07 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

News Blitz 2/14: Political football

Feb 14, 2017 at 06:46 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

At least a half-dozen of Tom Brady's teammates say they won't make the traditional trip to the White House this spring, when the president honors the Super Bowl champions. Brady told Pro Football Talk that he understands why they're staying away, but added, "Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice. It's an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don't want to go they don't want to go and that's their choice."

The Boston Globe continues this discussion thread with a column denouncing the Patriots' ties to Donald Trump, the controversial 45th U.S. President.

"The steadfast refusal to denounce any of Trump's policy stances by [owner Robert] Kraft and Co.," the author declares, "has left a portion of their own fan base feeling disheartened. It has cemented their image among those who view them as the NFL's answer to the Death Star."

Kraft addressed the upcoming Washington visit in part during an appearance on NBC's Today Show on Monday.

"I'm happy to say this is our fifth Super Bowl in the last 16 years, and every time we've had the privilege of going to the White House, [several] of our players don't go. This is the first time it has gotten any media attention. Some of the players have the privilege of going in college because they're on national championship teams. Others have family commitments. But this is America. We're all free to do whatever is best for us, and we're just privileged to be in a position to be going."

Brady, meanwhile, had a lengthy discussion with the MMQB website in the aftermath of Super Bowl LI, in which he is (not surprisingly) tough on himself for his performance in most of that game.

"I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don't really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the 'best games ever.'

The MassLive blog has another Brady-related item, about how he did his part to help former rival Jason Taylor get into the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

"The games against Jason are some of my most (well, maybe least) memorable. He is one of the greatest opponents I've ever faced," Brady wrote to the committee recently. You can see the full letter on the blog post.

Elsewhere in Patriots news, New England might need a new tight ends coach, if reports about Brian Daboll are true. Many media reports suggest he's interviewing for the OC job at a high-profile college.

An ESPN blog posts suggest five things each AFC East team must do this offseason, including the Super Bowl LI champs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: Stephon Gilmore makes his feelings known

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton is focused

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/28: What is left on the Patriots to-do list?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/22: Josh Uche surprises during minicamp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/21: How close will the quarterback competition be?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: What we learned from Patriots minicamp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Ernie Adams gets a tribute during final practice

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: Cam Newton is still motivated

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: Stidham is staying focused

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising