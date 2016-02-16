Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 2/16: No time for tag

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Feb 16, 2016 at 02:23 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Today's is the day teams can begin using the franchise and transition tags on their free agents and the Boston Globe takes a look at some possibilities around the league. The Boston Herald doesn't believe anyone will receive the tag from the Patriots this year.

ESPN.com has some views on how the AFC East teams should attack the offseason. He has five items on his to-do list for each of the four teams.

ESPNBoston.com offers 10 items from around the league, including some thoughts from Stephen Gostkowski.

Ron Borges of the

CSNNE.com thinks running back is a need but doesn't feel Pittsburgh's DeAngelo Williams is a candidate to fill it after the veteran had some things to say about the Patriots.

With the Patriots disappointing loss in Denver, CSNNE.com looks back at some other tough ends to the season for New England.

Tom Brady is off skiing, causing some anxious moments for Patriots fans in the process.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

